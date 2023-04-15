Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
60.43 CAD   +1.77%
07:55aGlass Lewis recommends 'No' vote on Teck's coal business spinoff - Bloomberg News
RE
07:48aGlass Lewis recommends 'No' vote on Teck's coal business spinoff - Bloomberg
RE
07:14aAdvisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends 'No' Vote On Teck's Strategy To Split Out Its Coal Business- Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glass Lewis recommends 'No' vote on Teck's coal business spinoff - Bloomberg News

04/15/2023 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15 (Reuters) - Advisory firm Glass Lewis said Teck Resources Ltd shareholders should vote against Teck's plan to spin off its coal business, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Glass Lewis and Teck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move follows another influential proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which also advised shareholders to reject Teck's restructuring plan this week.

Teck is in the midst of a takeover battle with Swiss miner Glencore Plc, which has offered Teck's shareholders 24% of the combined metals group and up to $8.2 billion in cash for those who may not want exposure to thermal coal.

The takeover would involve combining and spinning off the thermal and steelmaking coal businesses of both companies.

Teck has rejected the offer and made changes to its own proposed restructuring plan to allow for a potentially shorter path to fully separate the copper and zinc business Teck Metals from the steelmaking coal Elk Valley business.

The revised plan would include measures to cap annual capital spending by the coal business at $1.3 billion and reduce the minimum term of the royalty paid by to Teck Metals to three years from 5.5 years.

A vote on Teck's own plan is scheduled for April 26.

Glencore has declined to comment, but has previously said there are flaws in Teck's own spinoff plan because it would leave the metals unit still exposed to coal revenue. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.83% 491.7 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 1.77% 60.43 Delayed Quote.18.10%
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
07:55aGlass Lewis recommends 'No' vote on Teck's coal business spinoff - Bloomberg News
RE
07:48aGlass Lewis recommends 'No' vote on Teck's coal business spinoff - Bloomberg
RE
07:14aAdvisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends 'No' Vote On Teck's Strategy To Split Out Its Coa..
RE
04/14Teck Notification of Technical and Supplemental Updates to the Separation Transaction T..
AQ
04/14TSX notches 6-week high as investors cheer US bank earnings
RE
04/14Teck's Biggest Shareholder Favors Glencore's Coal Plan
MT
04/14Teck Resources Brief: "Very Sizeable" Teck Investor, China Investme..
MT
04/14Teck's biggest shareholder backs Glencore bid - Bloomberg News
RE
04/14Lundin's bid for Chilean copper hints at returning investor optimism
RE
04/14Teck Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 026 M 12 731 M 12 731 M
Net income 2023 3 264 M 2 440 M 2 440 M
Net Debt 2023 5 255 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 31 371 M 23 456 M 23 456 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 60,43 CAD
Average target price 63,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg J. Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.10%23 456
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-5.80%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-10.99%76 556
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)4.64%44 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.30%40 337
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer