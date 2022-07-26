Log in
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-07-26 am EDT
34.09 CAD   -1.16%
11:07aTeck Resources Maintained at Outperform by National Bank, Price Target Lowered, Ahead of Q2 Results
MT
10:24aCredit Suisse Lowers Teck Resources' Price Target to CA$63 from CA$68, Notes Pricing Headwinds; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/25TSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peru's Antamina hopes for mine extension approval by early 2023, CEO says

07/26/2022 | 11:38am EDT
LIMA, July 26 (Reuters) - Antamina, Peru's largest copper mine, hopes to get the go-ahead from the country's environmental authority early next year to extend the useful life of its deposit to 2036, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters.

Antamina had announced in April an expansion project that includes investments of $1.6 billion to extend the mine's useful life, currently set to expire in 2028.

"In an optimistic scenario, we should have the approval by the end of this year or the beginning of the next," Antamina CEO Victor Gobitz said late on Monday, adding that the approval would give the base metals miner a green light for its planned investments.

Antamina is co-owned by Glencore PLC, BHP Group Ltd , Teck Resources Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp . Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper.

Gobitz said Antamina is waiting for a response from local authority Senace to the company's request to modify its environmental impact assessment, which currently allows for the mine to operate only until 2028.

He said that Antamina, as part of that process, is currently carrying out a third and final "public participation" with residents of the northern Andean region of Ancash, where the mine is located.

"The operational footprint remains the same and production would not change," he said. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.46% 38.27 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
GLENCORE PLC 1.39% 438.8 Delayed Quote.15.43%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.20% 3957 Delayed Quote.8.13%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 2.92% 4998.63 Real-time Quote.-4.89%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -1.01% 34.09 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 845 M 15 443 M 15 443 M
Net income 2022 5 596 M 4 354 M 4 354 M
Net Debt 2022 2 956 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 18 613 M 14 484 M 14 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 34,49 CAD
Average target price 55,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-7.80%14 484
BHP GROUP LIMITED-10.00%131 429
RIO TINTO PLC-1.02%97 934
GLENCORE PLC15.43%67 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.52%39 884
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.15%36 287