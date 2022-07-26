Peru's Antamina hopes for mine extension approval by early 2023, CEO says

LIMA, July 26 (Reuters) - Antamina, Peru's largest copper
mine, hopes to get the go-ahead from the country's environmental
authority early next year to extend the useful life of its
deposit to 2036, the company's chief executive officer told
Reuters.
Antamina had announced in April an expansion project that
includes investments of $1.6 billion to extend the mine's useful
life, currently set to expire in 2028.
"In an optimistic scenario, we should have the approval by
the end of this year or the beginning of the next," Antamina CEO
Victor Gobitz said late on Monday, adding that the approval
would give the base metals miner a green light for its planned
investments.
Antamina is co-owned by Glencore PLC, BHP Group
Ltd , Teck Resources Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp
. Peru is the world's second-largest producer of
copper.
Gobitz said Antamina is waiting for a response from local
authority Senace to the company's request to modify its
environmental impact assessment, which currently allows for the
mine to operate only until 2028.
He said that Antamina, as part of that process, is currently
carrying out a third and final "public participation" with
residents of the northern Andean region of Ancash, where the
mine is located.
"The operational footprint remains the same and production
would not change," he said.
