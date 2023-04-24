TSX ends lower as technology shares lose ground

*

TSX ends down 0.1%, at 20,676.74

*

Technology sector falls 0.7%

*

Energy stocks rise 1.3%; oil settles 1.1% higher

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks edged lower on Monday as losses for the technology and financial sectors offset gains for resource shares, but the index was holding near a two-month high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 16.41 points, or 0.1%, at 20,676.74, after posting on Friday its highest closing level since Feb. 15, preliminary data showed.

Since the start of the year, the index has advanced 6.7%.

"The market is consolidating solid year-to-date performance," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds. "There remains a lot on investor minds."

Wall Street was also subdued as investors awaited earnings this week from some major technology companies.

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 0.7%, while heavyweight financials were down 0.6%.

Energy advanced 1.3% as oil settled 1.1% higher at $78.76 a barrel on optimism that holiday travel in China would boost fuel demand.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2%.

Teck Resources Ltd, which is trying to fend off an unsolicited $22.5 billion takeover offer from Glencore Plc , should remain headquartered in Canada and help the country expand its critical minerals industry, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Its shares ended 1.2% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jonathan Oatis)