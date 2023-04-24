Advanced search
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
61.28 CAD   -1.18%
04:20pTSX ends lower as technology shares lose ground
RE
01:44pCanada minister says Teck should stay in Canada amid Glencore bid
RE
01:10pTeck Resources should remain in Canada, says Finance Minister Freeland
RE
TSX ends lower as technology shares lose ground

04/24/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
TSX ends down 0.1%, at 20,676.74

Technology sector falls 0.7%

Energy stocks rise 1.3%; oil settles 1.1% higher

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks edged lower on Monday as losses for the technology and financial sectors offset gains for resource shares, but the index was holding near a two-month high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 16.41 points, or 0.1%, at 20,676.74, after posting on Friday its highest closing level since Feb. 15, preliminary data showed.

Since the start of the year, the index has advanced 6.7%.

"The market is consolidating solid year-to-date performance," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds. "There remains a lot on investor minds."

Wall Street was also subdued as investors awaited earnings this week from some major technology companies.

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 0.7%, while heavyweight financials were down 0.6%.

Energy advanced 1.3% as oil settled 1.1% higher at $78.76 a barrel on optimism that holiday travel in China would boost fuel demand.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2%.

Teck Resources Ltd, which is trying to fend off an unsolicited $22.5 billion takeover offer from Glencore Plc , should remain headquartered in Canada and help the country expand its critical minerals industry, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Its shares ended 1.2% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.41% 82.44 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
GLENCORE PLC -0.93% 486.35 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.08% 20676.74 Delayed Quote.6.75%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -1.18% 61.28 Delayed Quote.21.18%
WTI 1.31% 78.691 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 036 M 12 577 M 12 577 M
Net income 2023 3 353 M 2 475 M 2 475 M
Net Debt 2023 5 303 M 3 915 M 3 915 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,14x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 32 199 M 23 770 M 23 770 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
