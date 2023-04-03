TSX extends winning streak, led by energy and Teck Resources

*
TSX ends up 0.9%, at 20,278.28
Energy rallies 5.4%; oil settled 5.3% higher
Teck Resources shares jump 18.7% as company rejects buyout
April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock
index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in nearly four
weeks as a surge in oil prices boosted energy shares and Teck
Resources rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 178.39 points, or 0.9%, at 20,278.28, its
seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level
since March 8.
There were a number of "obvious" catalysts for the rally
including the move by OPEC, said Matt Skipp, president of SW8
Asset Management.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies jolted markets with plans to cut more production, driving
the price of oil 6.3% higher.
Energy, which accounts for about 19% of the Toronto market's
market capitalization, rose 5.4%, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 2.2% as gold prices rose and after the shares
of Teck Resources Ltd soared 18.7%
The copper and zinc miner rejected an unsolicited $22.5
billion bid from Glencore Plc, citing a reluctance to
expose its shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related
sectors.
Financials also gained ground, rising 0.7%. The sector was
pressured in March by turmoil in the global banking sector .
"I don't think that's played out," Skipp said. "I think
there's a structural problem at the moment in the U.S., and it
is going to bleed into Canada to some extent."
Bucking the trend, the tech sector dropped 0.7% and
utilities ended 0.9% lower.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)