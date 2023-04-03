Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
58.59 CAD   +18.72%
04:57pTSX extends winning streak, led by energy and Teck Resources
RE
04:32pMagnificent Seven For the TSX; Starring Teck and Ovintiv
MT
04:23pEnergy, Teck Resources help lift TSX for seventh day
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX extends winning streak, led by energy and Teck Resources

04/03/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
*

TSX ends up 0.9%, at 20,278.28

*

Energy rallies 5.4%; oil settled 5.3% higher

*

Teck Resources shares jump 18.7% as company rejects buyout

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in nearly four weeks as a surge in oil prices boosted energy shares and Teck Resources rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 178.39 points, or 0.9%, at 20,278.28, its seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level since March 8.

There were a number of "obvious" catalysts for the rally including the move by OPEC, said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies jolted markets with plans to cut more production, driving the price of oil 6.3% higher.

Energy, which accounts for about 19% of the Toronto market's market capitalization, rose 5.4%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold prices rose and after the shares of Teck Resources Ltd soared 18.7%

The copper and zinc miner rejected an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from Glencore Plc, citing a reluctance to expose its shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

Financials also gained ground, rising 0.7%. The sector was pressured in March by turmoil in the global banking sector .

"I don't think that's played out," Skipp said. "I think there's a structural problem at the moment in the U.S., and it is going to bleed into Canada to some extent."

Bucking the trend, the tech sector dropped 0.7% and utilities ended 0.9% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 6.36% 84.8 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
GLENCORE PLC -2.60% 452.5 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
GOLD 1.38% 1984.3 Delayed Quote.7.99%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.89% 20278.28 Delayed Quote.3.69%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 18.72% 58.59 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
WTI -0.15% 80.385 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 095 M 11 967 M 11 967 M
Net income 2023 3 064 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
Net Debt 2023 5 389 M 4 007 M 4 007 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 25 606 M 19 038 M 19 038 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,35 CAD
Average target price 62,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg J. Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-3.56%18 925
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.51%160 393
RIO TINTO PLC-5.52%114 576
GLENCORE PLC-15.89%72 134
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.46%41 966
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.26%40 186
