  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
41.30 CAD   -4.40%
04:48pTSX hits a 2-week low as Fed projections rattle investors
RE
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sink Wednesday with Broader Markets After FOMC Announcement
MT
01:31pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Gains as Crude Oil Turns Lower Again
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX hits a 2-week low as Fed projections rattle investors

09/21/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
* TSX ends down nearly 1% at 19,184.54

* Posts lowest closing level since Sept. 6

* Energy falls 2.3%; oil settles 1.2% lower

* Financials decline 1.2%

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, including declines for energy and financial shares, as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another supersized interest rate hike to tackle inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 184.15 points, or nearly 1%, at 19,184.54, its lowest closing level since Sept. 6.

Wall Street's main indexes also lost ground as the Fed lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points to a 3.00-3.25% range and signaled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year.

"The Fed is not taking any chances with inflation and they are prepared to send this economy into a recession," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note.

The energy sector fell 2.3% as the Fed's hawkish message offset concerns of tighter oil and gas supply after an escalation of the war in Ukraine. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.2% lower at $82.94 a barrel.

Heavily-weighted financials lost 1.2%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended 0.2% lower.

It included a 4.4% decline for the shares of Teck Resources Ltd after the company reported a plant outage at its Elkview steelmaking coal operation. (Reporting Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.99% 0.66285 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.12741 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.74% 0.74256 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.27% 0.9844 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 89.86 Delayed Quote.18.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.93% 0.58503 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.23% 454.5653 Real-time Quote.11.65%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -4.40% 41.3 Delayed Quote.18.58%
WTI -1.33% 83.019 Delayed Quote.11.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 156 M 14 288 M 14 288 M
Net income 2022 4 923 M 3 672 M 3 672 M
Net Debt 2022 5 112 M 3 813 M 3 813 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,60x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 22 882 M 17 068 M 17 068 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 97,9%
