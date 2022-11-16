Teck Resources : Announces Dividend - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
02:43 2022-11-16 pm EST
44.73 CAD   -2.54%
Teck Resources : Announces Dividend

11/16/2022
Teck Announces Dividend

Vancouver, B.C. - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

Disclaimer

Teck Resources Limited published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
