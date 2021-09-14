Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources : Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit - Bloomberg News

09/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Large commodity producers have been facing investor pressure to shift away from fossil fuel business, including by shedding assets, amid a push to reduce carbon emission and halt climate change.

The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report https://bloom.bg/3lhsrsY said.

Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.

The company's sales from its steelmaking coal unit was 6.2 million tonnes in the second quarter, a 24% jump from year earlier.

Steel prices has been rising since the second quarter, helped by higher demand for the metal as economies recover and demand picks up after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said in July that wildfires in British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, disrupted rail services and this was likely to weigh on its steelmaking coal business unit for the third quarter.

U.S. listed shares of the miner were up as much as 6.4% at $26.17 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Sahil Shaw and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
02:11pTECK RESOURCES : Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 bln coal unit..
RE
01:57pTECK RESOURCES : Reportedly Exploring Options for $8 Bln Metallurgical Coal Unit
MT
10:34aDeutsche Bank on Teck Resources' Upcoming Capital Markets Day; to Focus on Pr..
MT
09/14TECK RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/09TECK RESOURCES : Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021
AQ
09/08TECK RESOURCES : and BCIT Partner to Make Burnaby Campus Safer Using Antimicrobi..
PU
09/08TECK RESOURCES : Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021
PU
09/08TECK RESOURCES : Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021
AQ
09/08Teck and BCIT Partner to Make Burnaby Campus Safer Using Antimicrobial Copper..
CI
09/08TECK RESOURCES : and BCIT Partner to Make Burnaby Campus Safer Using Antimicrobi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 027 M 9 493 M 9 493 M
Net income 2021 2 116 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
Net Debt 2021 7 341 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 16 650 M 13 163 M 13 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 31,20 CAD
Average target price 34,76 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED38.66%13 163
BHP GROUP-1.65%151 059
RIO TINTO PLC-3.35%120 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.57%52 853
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.53%33 802
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)95.06%25 688