Teck Resources Limited announced the commencement of six separate offers (the ?Offers?) to purchase for cash up to USD 1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the ?Notes?). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined below), the series of Notes that are purchased in the Offers will be based on the acceptance priority levels (each, an ?Acceptance Priority Level?). If a given series of Notes is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase.

No series of Notes will be subject to proration pursuant to the Offers. The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated July 4, 2024 relating to the Notes (the ?Offer to Purchase?). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Acceptance Priority Level: 1, Title of Security: 3.900% Notes due 2030. CUSIP/ISIN: 878742BG9 /US878742BG94. Par Call Date: April 15, 2030.

Maturity Date: July 15, 2030. Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 502,948,000. Reference Security: 4.250% U.S. Treasury due June 30, 2029.

Fixed Spread: +60 bps. Acceptance Priority Level: 2, Title of Security: 6.125% Notes due 2035. CUSIP/ISIN: 878742AE5 /US878742AE55.

Maturity Date: October 1, 2035. Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 336,272,000. Reference Security: 4.375% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2034.

Fixed Spread: +120 bps. Acceptance Priority Level: 3, Title of Security: 6.000% Notes due 2040. CUSIP/ISIN: 878742AS4 /US878742AS42.

Par Call Date: February 15, 2040. Maturity Date: August 15, 2040. Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 473,186,000.

Reference Security: 4.625% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2044. Fixed Spread: +120 bps. Acceptance Priority Level: 4, Title of Security: 6.250% Notes due 2041.

CUSIP/ISIN: 878742AW5 /US878742AW53. Par Call Date: January 15, 2041. Maturity Date: July 15, 2041.

Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 396,064,000. Reference Security: 4.625% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2044. Fixed Spread: +125 bps.

Acceptance Priority Level: 5, Title of Security: 5.200% Notes due 2042. CUSIP/ISIN: 878744AB7 /US878744AB72. Par Call Date: September 1, 2041.

Maturity Date: March 1, 2042. Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 395,177,000. Reference Security: 4.625% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2044.

Fixed Spread: +125 bps. Acceptance Priority Level: 6, Title of Security: 5.400% Notes due 2043. CUSIP/ISIN: 878742AZ8 /US878742AZ84.

Par Call Date: August 1, 2042. Maturity Date: February 1, 2043. Principal Amount Outstanding: USD 367,054,000.

Reference Security: 4.625% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2044. Fixed Spread: +125 bps. The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 15, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the ?Expiration Date?).

Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 15, 2024, unless extended with respect to any Offer. For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 17, 2024, unless extended with respect to any Offer (the ?Guaranteed Delivery Date?). The Initial Settlement Date will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be July 17, 2024.

The Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date will be the second business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date and is expected to be July 19, 2024. Each of the Initial Settlement Date and the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date is herein referred to as a ?Settlement Date.? Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Offers will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each USD 1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the applicable Settlement Date.

Promptly after 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 15, 2024, the Price Determination Date, unless extended with respect to any Offer, Teck will issue a release specifying, among other things, the Total Consideration for each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Initial Settlement Date (the ?Accrued Coupon Payment?). Interest will cease to accrue on the Initial Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers, and Holders whose Notes are tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and are accepted for purchase will not receive payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the Initial Settlement Date.

Under no circumstances will any interest be payable because of any delay in the transmission of funds to Holders by The Depository Trust Company (?DTC?) or its participants.