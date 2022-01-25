Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/25 03:15:55 pm
40.85 CAD   +0.81%
Teck Resources : Named to Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 List - Form 6-K

01/25/2022 | 02:47pm EST
Teck Named to Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 List

Vancouver, B.C. - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 list for the second straight year.

"Our success is driven by our people, and we are committed to providing a workplace that supports their growth and development and fosters diversity and engagement," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "We are honoured to be one of Canada's Best Employers for the second year in a row as we work to deliver essential resources while caring for people, communities and the environment."

Forbes and Statista selected the Canada's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Teck has also been named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada's Top Employers program for the past five years, and for the second year in a row was included in the Forbes World's Best Employers list and Canada's Top Employers for Young People.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact:

Fraser Phillips

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

fraser.phillips@teck.com

Disclaimer

Teck Resources Limited published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 19:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 794 M 10 935 M 10 935 M
Net income 2021 2 884 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net Debt 2021 6 785 M 5 379 M 5 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 21 615 M 17 114 M 17 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float -
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,52 CAD
Average target price 46,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED11.23%17 054
BHP GROUP9.88%161 884
RIO TINTO PLC7.60%116 811
GLENCORE PLC3.55%68 388
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.80%52 707
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.76%32 774