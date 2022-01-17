Log in
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
Teck Resources : Provides Update on Highland Valley Copper Operations

01/17/2022 | 02:45pm EST
Vancouver, B.C. - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619, which represents 1,048 workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Operations in B.C., have agreed to put the mediators' recommendation for an agreement to its membership for a ratification vote.

The union will schedule a ratification vote to be concluded no later than January 24.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

22-2-TR

Disclaimer

Teck Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 19:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
