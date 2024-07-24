CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Both these slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities; all guidance included in this presentation, including production guidance, net cash unit cost guidance and capital expenditure guidance; sensitivity analysis of our estimated adjusted profit attributable to shareholders and adjusted EBITDA; statements relating to market expectations, including expectations relating to the supply and demand of the markets for our products; estimated taxes relating to the sale of our steelmaking coal business and timing for payment thereof; all outlook and guidance regarding the ramp up of QB, including our expectation that QB will double Teck's copper production; our expectations regarding mine life extensions for HVC, Antamina and Red Dog; our portfolio of copper growth options and expectations for our copper projects, including expectations related to benefits and payback periods, the submission and receipt of regulatory approvals, timing for completion of prefeasibility, feasibility studies and sanctioning, costs and timing related to construction and commissioning and expectations relating to production levels, capital and operating costs, mine life, strip ratios, C1 cash costs and further expansions; our expectation that we have a pathway to increase copper production by a further 30% starting as early as 2028; statements regarding Teck's capital allocation framework and the expected use of proceeds from the sale of our steelmaking coal business, including statements regarding potential returns to shareholders, potential cash flows and allocation of funds; and all other statements that are not historic facts.

Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: general business and economic conditions; commodity and power prices; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices of, copper, zinc and our other metals and minerals as well as inputs required for our operations; the timing of receipt of permits and other regulatory and governmental approvals for our development projects and operations, including mine extensions; our costs of production, and our production and productivity levels, as well as those of our competitors; availability of water and power resources for our projects and operations; credit market conditions and conditions in financial markets generally; our ability to procure equipment and operating supplies and services in sufficient quantities on a timely basis; the availability of qualified employees and contractors for our operations, including our new developments and our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the satisfactory negotiation of collective agreements with unionized employees; the impact of changes in Canadian-U.S. dollar exchange rates, Canadian dollar-Chilean Peso exchange rates and other foreign exchange rates on our costs and results; the accuracy of our mineral reserve and resource estimates (including with respect to size, grade and recoverability) and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these are based; tax benefits and tax rates; our ongoing relations with our employees and with our business and joint venture partners; the impact of climate change and climate change initiatives on markets and operations; and the impact of geopolitical events on mining operations and global markets. Statements concerning future production costs or volumes are based on numerous assumptions of management regarding operating matters and on assumptions that demand for products develops as anticipated; that customers and other counterparties perform their contractual obligations; that operating and capital plans will not be disrupted by issues such as mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labour disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, or adverse weather conditions; and that there are no material unanticipated variations in the cost of energy or supplies.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including, without limitation: risks that are generally encountered in the permitting and development of mineral properties such as unusual or unexpected geological formations; associated with unanticipated metallurgical difficulties; relating to delays associated with permit appeals or other regulatory processes, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions or process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with any damage to our reputation; risks associated with volatility in financial and commodities markets and global uncertainty; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour; risks associated with fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities or of our principal inputs; associated with changes to the tax and royalty regimes in which we operate; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions and inflation; risks associated with climate change, environmental compliance, changes in environmental legislation and regulation, and changes to our reclamation obligations; risks created through competition for mining properties; risks associated with lack of access to capital or to markets; risks associated with mineral reserve and resource estimates; risks associated with changes to our credit ratings; risks associated with our material financing arrangements and our covenants thereunder; risks associated with procurement of goods and services for our business, projects and operations; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; risks associated with potential disputes with partners and co-owners; risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks associated with information technology; risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings; and other risk factors detailed in our Annual Information Form. Declaration and payment of dividends and capital allocation are the discretion of the Board, and our dividend policy and capital allocation framework will be reviewed regularly and may change. Dividends and share repurchases can be impacted by share price volatility, negative changes to commodity prices, availability of funds to purchase shares, alternative uses for funds and compliance with regulatory requirements. Certain of our operations and projects are operated through joint arrangements where we may not have control over all decisions, which may cause outcomes to differ from current expectations.

Teck cautions that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. See also the risks and assumptions discussed under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form and in subsequent filings, which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in these slides and accompanying presentation describe Teck's expectations at the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions, risks or other factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.