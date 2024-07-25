Corrected Transcript 24-Jul-2024 Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Total Pages: 20 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS H. Fraser Phillips Karla Mills Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis, Teck Senior Vice President-Projects, Teck Resources Limited Resources Limited Ian K. Anderson Jonathan Price Chief Commercial Officer & Senior Vice President, Teck Resources President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Teck Resources Limited Limited Crystal Prystai Robin B. Sheremeta Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Teck Resources Limited President-Coal Business Unit, Teck Resources Limited Shehzad Bharmal Senior Vice President-Base Metals, Teck Resources Limited ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Orest Wowkodaw Timna Beth Tanners Analyst, Scotiabank Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC Lucas N. Pipes Carlos F. de Alba Analyst, B. Riley Securities, Inc. Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Jackie Przybylowski Bill Peterson Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Canada) Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Liam Fitzpatrick Brian MacArthur Analyst, Deutsche Bank AG Analyst, Raymond James Ltd.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Teck's Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Investors Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, July the 24th, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Fraser Phillips, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis. Please go ahead. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... H. Fraser Phillips Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis, Teck Resources Limited Thanks, Gaylene. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Teck's second quarter 2024 conference call. Please note today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Teck does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Please refer to slide 2 for the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements. In addition, we will reference various non-GAAP measures throughout this call. Explanations and reconciliations regarding these measures can be found in our MD&A and the latest press release on our website. Moving to the agenda on slide 3, Jonathan Price, our CEO will begin today's call with highlights for our second quarter results. Crystal Prystai, our CFO, will follow with additional color on the quarter, as well as the sale of our steelmaking coal business and the use of proceeds from that transaction. Jonathan will then discuss the transformation of our portfolio and our value-creation strategy. We'll then take your questions. With that, over to you, Jonathan. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Jonathan Price President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Teck Resources Limited Thank you, Fraser, and good morning, everyone. Starting with the highlights from our second quarter on slide 5. At the very top of our list of highlights is the close of the sale of the remaining interest in the steelmaking coal business on July 11. It's not every day that we receive $7.3 billion in cash proceeds, and this transaction marks an exciting new era for Teck as a company focused entirely on providing metals that are essential to global development and the energy transition. We believe that the copper market has strong fundamentals, and we continue to see ongoing urbanization and population growth driving increased copper intensity with additional demand driven by power generation, technology, data, and increased electrification. The long-term outlook for copper is highly resilient. And with the significant proceeds from this transaction, Teck is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for copper in our new era. With substantial funding retained for our near-term value accretive projects, which provide us with a pathway to increase total copper production once QB is at full capacity by a further 30% starting as early as 2028, with significant debt reductions further strengthening our resilient balance sheet, and with the largest cash return to our shareholders in the company's history. Crystal will speak to the use of proceeds in greater detail shortly.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 [ph] From the (00:03:21) transaction, there were several highlights from our strong operational and financial performance in the second quarter. We generated CAD 1.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA, a 13% increase from the same period last year, reflecting record quarterly copper production driven primarily by the ramp up of Quebrada Blanca or QB. It was also another strong quarter of Red Dog and we have very strong production in the steelmaking coal business despite two major planned maintenance shutdowns. At the same time, we advanced our industry-leading copper growth portfolio, having achieved several milestones in the permitting processes for the Highland Valley mine life extension and for San Nicolás. We continue to focus on sustainability leadership, including improved safety performance. Our High-Potential Incident frequency rate was 0.11 for the first half of the year, which is a 46% reduction in HPIs from the same period last year. I'm turning to the highlights on QB on slide 6. We continue to advance the ramp up during the second quarter. QB copper production increased quarter-over-quarter to 51.3 thousand tonnes from 43.3 thousand tonnes. Robust design and construction of the plant supports debottlenecking and we remain focused on recovery and throughput. We achieved first production and sales of molybdenum as planned, and the ramp-up of the molybdenum plant is progressing. Our QB net cash unit costs were in line with our expectations. QB is already starting to contribute to our strong financial results with CAD 284 million in gross profit before depreciation and amortization generated in the first half of the year while still in ramp up. Turning now to the outlook for QB on slide 7. We are seeing continuous improvements in throughput, which is now close to design rates. While we have recurring failures with a pulley and a key overland conveyor, these have now largely been mitigated. At the same time, recoveries have improved as we adjust to clays in the transition ores and improve plant stability. Our focus is on driving recoveries to design levels, and we are confident that we will achieve our target recoveries by year end. But most importantly, we continue to expect to reach full throughput rates at QB by year end. However, slightly lower than planned ore grades in the second half of the year due to short-term mine access issues related to pit de-watering and a localized geotechnical issue have resulted in an update to our 2024 production guidance for copper and molybdenum. We've revised our full year QB copper production guidance to 200,000 tonnes to 235,000 tonnes from 230,000 tonnes to 275,000 tonnes and revised our full-year QB molybdenum production guidance of 1.8 thousand tonnes to 2.4 thousand tonnes from 2.9 thousand tonnes to 3.6 thousand tonnes. In line with our production guidance changes, we've revised our full-year net cash unit cost guidance for QB to $2.25 per pound to $2.55 per pound from $1.95 per pound to $2.25 per pound. And while second quarter sales for QB were impacted by a temporary filter plant issue at the port in June, it was resolved by quarter end, and we expect to make up the sale volumes over the balance of the year. Production guidance for QB for 2025 to 2027 is unchanged. Once at full capacity, QB will double our copper production, and we expect our base metals operations to generate significant EBITDA. As shown on the slide, we have the potential to generate more than CAD 5 billion of annual EBITDA, and with sustaining capital and capitalized stripping expected to be in a range of CAD 1 billion to CAD 1.2 billion per year, Teck's free cash flow generation potential is compelling. I'll now hand the call over to Crystal to provide further details.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 Crystal Prystai Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Teck Resources Limited Thanks, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to start on slide 9 with our financial performance in the second quarter. Given final regulatory approval of the sale of Elk Valley Resources or EVR was not received until July 4, we continue to report EVR in our operating results in the second quarter. Starting in the third quarter of 2024, EVR results will be presented as discontinued operations. There are a number of significant accounting and presentation items that impacted our first quarter results, and these continue to impact our results in the second quarter. Consistent with our reporting in Q1, our second quarter financial statements reflect the 23% minority ownership in EVR by NSC and POSCO, and we continue to consolidate 100% of EVR's production and sales volumes, revenue, gross profit, and EBITDA given our controlling shareholding position. Our profit attributable to shareholders is based on our 77% ownership of EVR. If the remainder of EVR profit attributable to non-controlling interests. This reduced our profit attributable to shareholders and related EPS compared to the same period last year. We continue to operate the steelmaking coal business in the second quarter and retained all cash flows from EVR until completion of the sale of our remaining 77% interest in EVR to Glencore on July 11, 2024. Our finance expense and depreciation and amortization expense have both increased compared to the same period last year as we are depreciating QB assets and no longer capitalizing interest on the project starting in 2024. Our solid financial performance in the second quarter reflects record copper production and strong copper prices, as well as strong steelmaking coal sales volumes, which were partially offset by higher depreciation, amortization, and finance expense due to the QB ramp up and the non-controlling interest resulting from the minority sale of EVR to NSC and POSCO as I outlined earlier. We returned a total of CAD 346 million to shareholders in the quarter, including CAD 282 million in share buybacks executed under the CAD 500 million return previously authorized by the board following receipt of the NSC proceeds, and we paid CAD 664 million of quarterly base dividends. Through the end of June, we had executed CAD 363 million of the board authorized CAD 5 million share buyback. Slide 10 summarizes the key drivers of our financial performance in the quarter. The increase in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter compared to the same period last year was primarily driven by higher pricing adjustments, primarily for copper but also for zinc, increased sales volumes for copper with record quarterly production, as well as steelmaking coal sales volumes at the top end of our guidance range, and the positive impact of a weaker Canadian dollar. These items were partially offset by higher operating costs across our business and lower steelmaking coal prices. We remain highly focused on managing our controllable operating costs. Higher overall operating costs in the quarter reflect elevated QB operating costs, as well as inflation that is expected to persist throughout 2024 and was contemplated in our guidance for sustaining capital and unit costs. As expected, QB costs were elevated in the first half of the year due to alternative shipping arrangements, ramp up of the molybdenum plant, and lower volumes as ramp up of production continues. Now, turning to each of our business units in greater detail and starting with copper on slide 11. Overall, our gross profit before depreciation and amortization in copper increased 118% in the quarter compared with the same

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 period last year, reflecting a significant increase in the copper price in the quarter and substantially higher sales volumes, partially offset by elevated QB operating costs as production ramp-up continues. Spot copper prices hit a record high of $4.92 per pound at the end of May and our realized copper price in the second quarter was $4.44 per pound, up 17% compared to the same period last year. The ramp-up of QB drove our record quarterly copper production up 71% from the same period last year, and we also had higher production at Highland Valley and Antamina. This was partially offset by lower production at Carmen de Andacollo due to water restrictions as a result of ongoing extreme drought conditions. The water restrictions improved during the second quarter, and are expected to continue to improve in the second half of this year. As expected, our cost of sales was higher year-over-year as QB operations ramp up and we record depreciation of QB's operating assets. Excluding QB, our net cash unit costs were $1.82 per pound or $0.10 per pound lower than the same period last year as a result of lower US dollar denominated operating costs and lower smelter processing charges, partly offset by reducing byproduct credits from Antamina. Looking ahead, as Jonathan outlined, we have updated our 2024 annual copper and molybdenum production guidance and our unit cost guidance for the full year, reflecting changes to QB guidance. We've revised our copper production guidance to 435,000 tonnes to 500,000 tonnes from 465,000 tonnes to 540,000 tonnes, which still represents over 55% copper growth year-over-year at the midpoint. Our molybdenum production guidance is now 4.3 thousand tonnes to 5.5 thousand tonnes from 5.4 thousand tonnes to 6.7 thousand tonnes. And our net cash unit cost guidance has been revised to $1.90 to $2.30 per pound from $1.85 to $2.25 per pound, primarily as a result of lower molybdenum production, as well as lower copper production volumes. Looking now at our zinc business on slide 12. We had another strong quarter at Red Dog with increased zinc and lead reflecting higher grade and recovery. Zinc sales of 53,000 tonnes were in line with guidance for the second quarter. However, Red Dog's net cash unit costs were up $0.04 per pound due to higher cost for consumables and an increase in smelter processing charges. At Trail, refined zinc production was impacted by unplanned maintenance, and refined lead and byproduct production was significantly lower, reflecting the planned 70-day shutdown for the replacement of the KIVCET boiler. The project was completed on time and on budget, and the boiler has been operating very well since the restart. Overall, our gross profit before depreciation and amortization in zinc decreased 53% in the quarter, primarily due to reduced refined metal sales and zinc premiums at Trail, and lower zinc sales volumes for Red Dog compared to the same period last year. The shipping season at Red Dog commenced on July 12, and we expect Red Dog zinc in concentrate sales of 250,000 tonnes to 290,000 tonnes in the third quarter, reflecting our normal seasonality of sales. Our 2024 annual zinc in concentrate production guidance of 565,000 tonnes to 630,000 tonnes, and our net cash unit cost guidance of $0.55 to $0.65 per pound are both unchanged. At Trail operations, our 2024 annual refined zinc production guidance is unchanged at 275,000 tonnes to 290,000 tonnes. Turning now to steelmaking coal on slide 13. This marks our last full quarter of reporting on EVR, and we are finishing on a high note. Sales volumes in the quarter of 6.4 million tonnes were at the top end of our guidance

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 range and steelmaking coal prices declined, but they remain strong. And despite two major planned maintenance shutdowns, we achieved very strong production across all of our plants. Adjusted site cash cost of sales per tonne of CAD 112 were higher than the same period last year, driven by higher spend on labor, contractors and diesel, and less favorable mining drivers. Given the ongoing shortage of skilled trade labor, we continue to have increased reliance on contractors. Transportation costs were CAD 1 per tonne lower than the same period last year due to lower demurrage

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 Our total debt outstanding following the cash tender offer is $4.3 billion and our net cash position is currently CAD 2.9 billion. We remain focused on maintaining our investment grade credit metrics supported by our resilient balance sheet. And going forward, we expect to generate higher interest income by the additional cash that we're holding onto balance sheet. At the same time, our annual requirements for sustaining capital and capitalized stripping have declined to CAD 1 billion to CAD 1.2 billion following the sale of EVR. QB is expected to generate significant additional EBITDA and free cash flow at full production, which will further build on the financial resilience. As demand for copper continues to rise and constraints on new supply persist, the value of high quality, low cost copper assets will only increase. Overall, Teck is strongly positioned to execute on our strategy for responsible growth and value creation. With that, I'll turn it back over to Jonathan. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Jonathan Price President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Teck Resources Limited Thanks, Crystal. So going on to our portfolio transformation on slide 20. As I said earlier, Teck is now entirely focused on providing metals that are essential to global development and the energy transition. I would like to take a moment to reflect on some of the strategic developments that we've executed on over the past couple of years to get to this point. Last year, we started to refocus our portfolio towards energy transition metals through the sale of our interest in Fort Hills, marking our exit from the oil sands business. We've also modernized our shared structure with the introduction of a sunset for our Class A shares reflecting our commitment to strong corporate governance and acting in the best interest of all shareholders. At the same time, we continue to advance the projects in our industry-leading copper growth pipeline. Two key milestones we're entering into joint ventures at NewRange in partnership with PolyMet, and at San Nicolás in partnership with Agnico Eagle, which help us to advance and derisk both projects. This year, we completed construction at QB, which is the driver for our near-term growth. QB is a transformational Tier 1 asset for Teck with a long life [ph] additive (00:22:03) cost position and meaningful expansion opportunities. And it will be a cornerstone of our copper portfolio for decades to come. And finally, we've completed the sale of our steelmaking coal business, transforming Teck into a pure-play energy transition metals company. As Crystal has just discussed, with the significant transaction proceeds in hand, we've announced significant cash returns to shareholders and taken steps to ensure that Teck is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for copper. We remain committed to balancing our growth with further cash returns to shareholders. All of this evidences our willingness to both settable strategy and critically execute against it, always with a focus on value creation. Moving on to our current portfolio on slide 21. With the strategic moves that we have made, our commodity mix is now 100% base metals. We have a solid foundation of long-life producing copper and zinc assets that generate strong cash flow today including Antamina in Peru, Highland Valley Copper in British Columbia, and Red Dog in Alaska, and our cornerstone QB asset in Chile, which will generate strong cash flow and full production. 8 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024 We also have mine life extension opportunities to maintain this foundation including at Highland Valley and Antamina in the near term. Importantly, while our portfolio mix has changed, our focus on maximizing long-term value for shareholders has not. We remain committed to operational excellence, ensuring we deliver the full value from our premium base metals portfolio. Now turning to our industry-leading copper growth on slide 22. Over a decade ago, Teck recognized the value that could be created through a robust pipeline of copper projects. As a result, we have created a highly valuable portfolio of actionable copper growth projects diversified by jurisdiction and scale. Each of these will be a low cost operation, with competitive capital intensities already derisked through strategic partnerships. Teck is now on track to becoming a top 10 global copper producer, doubling copper production with the ramp up of QB, the pathway to further increase production by 30% starting as early in 2028. Our near-term copper projects are high quality, capital efficient, and low operating cost projects, which should enable us to move down the cost curve and generate strong returns. We are also exploring optimization of QB, we increased production deal design throughput capacity with minimal capital. And beyond this, by the end of the year, we will develop definitive plans at near term with low capital intensity debottlenecking at QB. We're progressing the life extension of Highland Valley to allow for continued production of this stable and profitable core asset for another 17 years. And the board will be reviewing the Zafranal project for sanction as early as the second half of 2025. And this capital efficient growth project is expected to have a rapid payback driven by high grades in the early years. And at San Nicolás, we continue to progress feasibility study work and our permitting application that position us to deliver this low capital intensity project that we expect to generate [ph] industry leading (00:25:28) returns. At the same time, we continue to progress our longer dated projects to assure we retain a pipeline with future growth opportunities. Turning to slide 23, we are continuing to create value for shareholders by driving best-in-class, safe, and sustainable operational performance from project delivery including managing costs; incorporating learnings from the completed independent review of QB2 into our future projects; assessing value accretive opportunities to expand and optimize our high-quality operating assets; ensuring we continue our disciplined capital allocation to generate strong returns; executing on a well-funded, capital efficient near-term copper growth projects; balancing growth with cash returns to shareholders. Overall, I believe that Teck is uniquely positioned as a pure-play energy transition metals company, with both a premium portfolio of long life cash generating assets in well-understood jurisdictions and industry-leading copper growth. We're working hard to unlock the full potential of both with a focus on value creation. I believe there is incredible value inherent within Teck not just in terms of the quality of our assets and the depth of our copper growth pipeline, but also our responsible and ethical approach to resource development, which is critical to our ability to realize value. So to conclude on slide 24, while we are entering exciting new era as a pure-play energy transition metals company, we remain strongly committed to our purpose and values, which remain personal to me and to all of us at Teck. As we pursue responsible growth always focused on value creation, our capital allocation framework continues to guide us in balancing that growth with cash returns to shareholders. We are strongly to capitalize on the growing demand for copper, and we look forward to continuing to unlock significant value upside for our shareholders. And with that, thank you. And operator, please open the line for questions. 9 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC