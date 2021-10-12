Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/12 02:40:28 pm
34.9 CAD   +4.87%
02:42pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit - Form 6-K
PU
02:22pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021
PU
01:35pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources : QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021

10/12/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, B.C. - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck's senior management team will be presenting on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time at Teck's virtual QB2 Site Visit.

The live webcast will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

Participants will be able to ask questions through the conference call facilities, and materials to accompany the event will be available online. The conference call dial-in is 416.406.0743 or toll free 800.898.3989, quote 4082377 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

The recording of the live webcast will be available from 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, November 1, 2021 on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

21-43-TR

Disclaimer

Teck Resources Limited published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
02:42pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit - Form 6-K
PU
02:22pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021
PU
01:35pTECK RESOURCES : QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021
AQ
01:02pTECK RESOURCES : Named to Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 List - Form 6-K
PU
11:43aTECK RESOURCES : Named to Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 List
AQ
10/07DYNASTY GOLD : Made Payment to Teck and Thundercloud Property Transfer Completed
AQ
10/07TECK RESOURCES : Q3 2021 Financial Results and Investors Conference Call October 27, 2021
AQ
10/06TECK RESOURCES : Q3 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call (Form 6-K)
PU
10/06TECK RESOURCES : Q3 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call October 27, 2021
PU
10/06TECK RESOURCES : Q3 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call October 27, 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 799 M 10 277 M 10 277 M
Net income 2021 2 494 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net Debt 2021 6 992 M 5 614 M 5 614 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 17 749 M 14 255 M 14 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,28 CAD
Average target price 37,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED44.07%14 244
BHP GROUP-10.25%139 592
RIO TINTO PLC-6.75%114 650
GLENCORE PLC57.51%65 883
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.77%47 362
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.95%32 751