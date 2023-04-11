Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:13:39 2023-04-11 am EDT
58.02 CAD   +0.45%
11:21aGlencore Revises its Rejected US$23.2 Billion Offer for Teck Resources Adding a Partial Cash Option to All-Share Bid
MT
11:14aGlencore Revises Teck Resources Takeover Proposal
MT
11:09aTeck Resources Maintained at Outperform by National Bank Following Revised Glencore Offer; Price Target Kept at C$70.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources Says New Glencore Proposal Remains Largely Unchanged

04/11/2023 | 11:05am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Teck Resources Ltd. said Tuesday that it will review Glencore PLC's revised unsolicited offer to effectively buy out shareholders of their coal exposure, but noted that the new offer isn't much different.

Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore, a London-listed Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company, said its new offer would see Teck shareholders receive 24% of MetalsCo and $8.2 billion in cash.

Teck Resources said that the revised proposal offers a cash consideration in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity, but that it appears to be largely unchanged.

Last week, Glencore came to Teck with a proposal to merge the two businesses in an all-share deal, with a simultaneous demerger of their combined coal business.

At the time Glencore said the deal would unlock $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion of estimated post-tax synergy value and would give its shareholders 76% of the merged company.

Teck said that it will "carefully and expeditiously" review and evaluate the new proposal with its financial and legal advisers, consistent with its fiduciary duties.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 2.97% 471.45 Delayed Quote.-17.21%
SILVER 0.46% 25.019 Delayed Quote.4.12%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 0.29% 58.02 Delayed Quote.12.88%
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 026 M 12 588 M 12 588 M
Net income 2023 3 264 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
Net Debt 2023 5 146 M 3 804 M 3 804 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,84x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 29 968 M 22 157 M 22 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,76 CAD
Average target price 63,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg J. Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED12.88%22 157
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.27%151 286
RIO TINTO PLC-8.68%110 454
GLENCORE PLC-17.21%70 929
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.47%43 517
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.65%39 014
