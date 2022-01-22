Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Teck Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources announces new contract with union at British Columbia mine

01/22/2022 | 03:24pm EST
(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Saturday that members of a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

The United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective agreement, replacing the one that expired on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Canadian mining company announced on Jan. 17 that a union at its Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia mine had agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.

Earlier this month, the company said it had received a strike notice from the union at the mine, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

The United Steelworkers did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 13 844 M 10 993 M 10 993 M
Net income 2021 2 884 M 2 290 M 2 290 M
Net Debt 2021 6 785 M 5 388 M 5 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 21 853 M 17 443 M 17 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float -
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,97 CAD
Average target price 45,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.52%17 443
BHP GROUP10.12%166 509
RIO TINTO PLC11.55%121 343
GLENCORE PLC9.36%72 779
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.71%56 555
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.08%34 349