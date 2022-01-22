Teck Resources announces new contract with union at British Columbia mine

The United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective agreement, replacing the one that expired on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Canadian mining company announced on Jan. 17 that a union at its Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia mine had agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.

Earlier this month, the company said it had received a strike notice from the union at the mine, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

The United Steelworkers did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)