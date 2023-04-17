Teck Resources helps Toronto market extend winning streak

*

TSX ends up 0.3% at 20,641.97

*

Posts its highest closing level since Feb. 15

*

Teck Resources shares climb 7.8%

*

Shopify adds 4.8%

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to its highest closing level in two months on Monday, helped by gains for the technology sector and a fresh record high for the shares of takeover target Teck Resources Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 62.06 points, or 0.3%, at 20,641.97, its seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level since Feb. 15.

Recent data showing stronger-than-expected growth in Canada's economy bolstered investor sentiment, but the focus has now turned to company earnings, said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"I think we'll see that as we get further into this earnings season both in the U.S. and Canada," Headland said.

Major U.S. stock indexes also posted gains as investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results.

Last Wednesday, the

Bank of Canada

raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 1.4%, from 1.0% in January.

On the Toronto market, Teck Resources shares climbed 7.8%, taking its gains since the start of the month to 32%.

Glencore executives have met or spoken with some 120 Teck Resources shareholders during a short visit to Toronto in an effort to win support for the company's takeover bid, a source familiar with the situation said.

The technology sector rose 0.5% as e-commerce company Shopify Inc added 4.8%. Industrials and heavily-weighted financials also gained 0.5%.

Consumer staples was among the sectors that lost ground, falling 0.9%. Energy was down 0.3% as oil settled 2.1% lower at $80.83 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Paul Simao)