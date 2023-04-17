Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
65.15 CAD   +7.81%
04:46pTeck Resources helps Toronto market extend winning streak
RE
04:28pTSX Up About 420 Pts Over Six Successive Winning Days; Teck Resources In the News
MT
04:17pTSX adds to winning streak as Teck Resources jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources helps Toronto market extend winning streak

04/17/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends up 0.3% at 20,641.97

*

Posts its highest closing level since Feb. 15

*

Teck Resources shares climb 7.8%

*

Shopify adds 4.8%

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to its highest closing level in two months on Monday, helped by gains for the technology sector and a fresh record high for the shares of takeover target Teck Resources Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 62.06 points, or 0.3%, at 20,641.97, its seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level since Feb. 15.

Recent data showing stronger-than-expected growth in Canada's economy bolstered investor sentiment, but the focus has now turned to company earnings, said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"I think we'll see that as we get further into this earnings season both in the U.S. and Canada," Headland said.

Major U.S. stock indexes also posted gains as investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results.

Last Wednesday, the

Bank of Canada

raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 1.4%, from 1.0% in January.

On the Toronto market, Teck Resources shares climbed 7.8%, taking its gains since the start of the month to 32%.

Glencore executives have met or spoken with some 120 Teck Resources shareholders during a short visit to Toronto in an effort to win support for the company's takeover bid, a source familiar with the situation said.

The technology sector rose 0.5% as e-commerce company Shopify Inc added 4.8%. Industrials and heavily-weighted financials also gained 0.5%.

Consumer staples was among the sectors that lost ground, falling 0.9%. Energy was down 0.3% as oil settled 2.1% lower at $80.83 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.09% 84.568 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.74664 Delayed Quote.1.33%
GLENCORE PLC -0.55% 489 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 20641.97 Delayed Quote.6.16%
SHOPIFY INC. 4.59% 48.52 Delayed Quote.33.65%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 7.81% 65.15 Delayed Quote.18.10%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.22% 1.33913 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
WTI -1.86% 80.927 Delayed Quote.2.60%
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
04:46pTeck Resources helps Toronto market extend winning streak
RE
04:28pTSX Up About 420 Pts Over Six Successive Winning Days; Teck Resources In the News
MT
04:17pTSX adds to winning streak as Teck Resources jumps
RE
03:47pSale of Teck To a Foreign Buyer Would Be a Loss for Canada, critics say
MT
03:42pGlencore Courts 120 Teck Investors For Bid Backing As Spinoff vote looms -source
MT
01:36pThe sale of Teck to a foreign buyer would be a loss for Canada, critics say
AQ
12:24pToronto Stocks Teeter Near Flat; Teck Rises as Major Shareholder Backs Spinoff Plans
DJ
12:21pTeck controlling shareholder calls Glencore bid the wrong one at the wrong time
AQ
11:49aTeck Jumps 5% As Announces Technical, Supplemental Updates to Separation Transaction Te..
MT
11:42aGlencore courts 120 Teck investors for bid backing as spinoff vote looms -source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 023 M 12 702 M 12 702 M
Net income 2023 3 258 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net Debt 2023 5 255 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 31 371 M 23 408 M 23 408 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 60,43 CAD
Average target price 63,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg J. Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.10%23 456
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-5.80%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-10.99%76 540
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 733
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.30%40 337
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer