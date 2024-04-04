Teck Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining company that operates in copper, zinc, steelmaking coal and energy segment. The Companyâs operations and projects include Antamina, Cardinal River, Carmen de Andacollo, Elkview, Fording River, Fording River Extension, Fort Hills, Galore Creek Project, Greenhills, Highland Valley Copper, HVC 2040, Line Creek, NewRange Copper Nickel, NuevaUnion, Quebrada Blanca, Quebrada Blanca Phase II, Quintette Project, Red Dog, Sullivan Mine and Trail Operations. The Antamina mine is a large copper and zinc mine, located in the Andes Mountain range of Peru. Its Carmen de Andacollo is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The Fording River Extension Project is located adjacent and to the south of Teckâs existing Fording River Operations. Its Galore Creek is located within the territory of the Tahltan in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart.

Sector Diversified Mining