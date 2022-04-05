Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck Resources : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/05/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teck to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

Vancouver, B.C. - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: www.teck.com
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484
Quote 8472898, if requested

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.teck.comwithin 24 hours.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

Disclaimer

Teck Resources Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
02:48pTECK RESOURCES : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01:25pTeck to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
AQ
11:04aTeck contributes $2.5 million to new 'teck emergency department' featuring antimicrobia..
AQ
04/04TECK RESOURCES : Contributes $2.5 million to New ‘ Emergency Department' Featuring A..
PU
04/04Teck Resources Limited Contributes $2.5 Million to New Teck Emergency Department Featur..
CI
04/04Teck Contributes $2.5 million to New ‘Teck Emergency Department' Featuring Antimi..
AQ
04/01Deutsche Bank On Positive Takeaways From Fireside Chat With Teck Resources
MT
03/31Raymond James Adjusts Teck Resources Price Target to CA$58 From CA$52, Maintains Outper..
MT
03/31Teck Resources Target Price Raised to $58 at Raymond James
MT
03/31Bunker Hill To Issue Equity To Teck Resources
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 518 M 14 862 M 14 862 M
Net income 2022 4 446 M 3 568 M 3 568 M
Net Debt 2022 3 449 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 27 401 M 21 992 M 21 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,09 CAD
Average target price 53,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED40.24%21 945
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.41%200 550
RIO TINTO PLC25.35%134 206
GLENCORE PLC34.68%86 592
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.62%64 666
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.09%46 861