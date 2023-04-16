Advanced search
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
60.43 CAD   +1.77%
Teck's base metals business attracts offers from Freeport, Vale, Anglo - sources

04/16/2023 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Teck Resources Ltd has been approached by mining companies including Vale SA, Anglo American Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc to explore deals for its base metals business if a planned split of the company happens, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Teck has received expressions of interest from more than six mining companies, which are interested in several other transactions after the split, according to the sources.

These approaches from international miners come as the Vancouver-based miner is fending off unsolicited bids from Glencore Plc.

A spokesperson from Teck said the company does not comment on market rumours or speculation.

Freeport, Vale and Anglo American declined to comment.

Glencore on Tuesday modified its $22.5 billion all-share takeover bid for Teck to include up to $8.2 billion in cash, but Teck's board called it "largely unchanged".

Teck has repeatedly rejected Glencore's offer of merging the companies and subsequently spinning off their combined thermal and steel-making coal businesses, saying it would expose shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

It has instead urged its investors to vote for a restructuring proposal which will see it spin off its highly polluting coal business and focus on production of copper.

Teck investors will decide on the Canadian miner's restructuring plan on April 26.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Thursday advised shareholders to reject Teck's restructuring plan on uncertainties and structural issues.

Large investors often follow the recommendations of proxy advisory firms including ISS and its smaller rival Glass Lewis.

The Globe and Mail first reported interest in Teck's base metals business.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.11% 2676.5 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 0.49% 43.16 Delayed Quote.13.58%
GLENCORE PLC 0.83% 491.7 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.07% 1253.17 Real-time Quote.6.84%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 1.77% 60.43 Delayed Quote.18.10%
VALE S.A. -0.88% 78.81 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
WTI -0.15% 82.522 Delayed Quote.2.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 026 M 12 731 M 12 731 M
Net income 2023 3 264 M 2 440 M 2 440 M
Net Debt 2023 5 255 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 31 371 M 23 456 M 23 456 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 60,43 CAD
Average target price 63,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg J. Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.10%23 456
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-5.80%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-10.99%76 540
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)7.73%44 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.30%40 337
