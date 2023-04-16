Teck's base metals business attracts offers from Freeport, Vale, Anglo - sources

April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Teck
Resources Ltd has been approached by mining companies
including Vale SA, Anglo American Plc and
Freeport-McMoRan Inc to explore deals for its base
metals business if a planned split of the company happens,
sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Teck has received expressions of interest from more than six
mining companies, which are interested in several other
transactions after the split, according to the sources.
These approaches from international miners come as the
Vancouver-based miner is fending off unsolicited bids from
Glencore Plc.
A spokesperson from Teck said the company does not
comment on market rumours or speculation.
Freeport, Vale and Anglo American declined to comment.
Glencore on Tuesday modified its $22.5 billion all-share
takeover bid for Teck to include up to $8.2 billion in cash, but
Teck's board called it "largely unchanged".
Teck has repeatedly rejected Glencore's offer of merging the
companies and subsequently spinning off their combined thermal
and steel-making coal businesses, saying it would expose
shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.
It has instead urged its investors to vote for a
restructuring proposal which will see it spin off its highly
polluting coal business and focus on production of copper.
Teck investors will decide on the Canadian miner's
restructuring plan on April 26.
Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) on Thursday advised shareholders to reject Teck's
restructuring plan on uncertainties and structural issues.
Large investors often follow the recommendations of proxy
advisory firms including ISS and its smaller rival Glass Lewis.
The Globe and Mail first reported interest in Teck's base
metals business.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sandra Maler)