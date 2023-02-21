Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:26:18 2023-02-21 pm EST
60.08 CAD   +1.14%
10:02aTeck Resources Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
09:47aNational Bank of Canada Notes Teck Resources Q4 Miss; Says Coal Business Spinoff to Create Attractive Copper Growth Vehicle
MT
09:35aTeck Resources to Separate Into Two Companies, Spinning Off Steelmaking Coal Unit
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Toronto Stocks Fall; Teck Resources Rises on Steelmaking-Coal Business Spinoff

02/21/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were firmly lower in midday trading Tuesday, the first trading day of after the Family Day long weekend in Canada and Presidents Day in the U.S. In January, Canada's inflation rose at a rate of 5.9%, slowing from December's rise of 6.3%. Analysts had forecast for inflation to cool to 6.1%. All Canadian sectors were lower, with process industries, producer manufacturing and tech services leading the decline. Teck Resources Ltd. shares were off to a rocky start after it said will spin off its steelmaking coal business to creating two independent, publicly listed companies and also reported lower-than-expected profit and revenue in the fourth quarter as commodity prices fell.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.94% to 20322.45 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 slipped 0.82% to 1225.73.

Teck Resources Ltd. shares were 1% higher at 59.93 Canadian dollars ($44.54) after it said the separation will create two resource companies, Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd., which will focus on base-metals production and steelmaking coal production, respectively. Meanwhile, the Canadian mining company reported a lower adjusted profit of C$1.07 a share, compared with C$2.54 a share a year ago, and lower than the C$1.25 a share analysts had expected.


Other market movers:

Canopy Growth Corp. shares were 4.5% lower at C$3.22 after it said it is looking to raise up to $150 million through the sale of long-term convertible debt to an institutional investor.

Air Canada said that it has launched a pilot project which would test facial-recognition technology at certain Canadian airports. Shares were down 4.4% at C$20.26.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares slid 6.3% to C$2.55 after it said that Validus Power Corp. denies the claims brought up against it and that it has made a counterclaim seeking legal damages.

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. climbed 42% to C$0.14 after it announced it signed a letter of intent to be acquired by U.S.-based silver producer Hecla Mining Co.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1225ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -5.00% 20.19 Delayed Quote.9.33%
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. 42.11% 0.135 Delayed Quote.26.67%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -4.15% 3.23 Delayed Quote.7.32%
GOLD -0.47% 1833.12 Delayed Quote.0.83%
HECLA MINING COMPANY -1.93% 5.07 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. -5.51% 2.57 Delayed Quote.134.48%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -1.02% 1223.12 Delayed Quote.5.73%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.14% 20280.17 Delayed Quote.5.83%
SILVER 0.19% 21.841 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 1.11% 60.08 Delayed Quote.16.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 882 M 14 030 M 14 030 M
Net income 2022 3 872 M 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net Debt 2022 6 405 M 4 759 M 4 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 30 431 M 22 612 M 22 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,40 CAD
Average target price 59,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Greg Brouwer Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED16.08%22 612
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.20%169 679
RIO TINTO PLC8.26%126 417
GLENCORE PLC-5.92%78 259
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.12%48 762
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.47%43 502