    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
45.99 CAD   -5.14%
Toronto market extends winning streak as Shopify jumps
RE
Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
Suncor Energy Agrees to Buy Additional Working Interest in Fort Hills Project
MT
Toronto market extends winning streak as Shopify jumps

10/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
TSX ends up 72.35 points, or 0.4% at 19,352.11

Shopify jumps 17.1%; company beats revenue estimates

Financials add 0.5%

Teck Resources falls 5.1%

TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than three weeks as shares of e-commerce giant Shopify surged after strong results, while heavily-weighted financials also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 72.35 points, or 0.4% at 19,352.11, its fifth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since Oct. 4.

The index rose despite losses for major U.S. benchmark the S&P 500. Investors on Wall Street were contending with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

Shopify Inc shares surged 17.1% after the company beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss.

That helped push the technology index 3.9% higher, while financials advanced 0.5%.

Among stocks that lost ground was Teck Resources Ltd . It fell 5.1% as the company swung to a third-quarter loss, hurt by higher diesel costs and a downturn in copper prices.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%, while energy ended 0.4% lower even as oil prices rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 94.65 Delayed Quote.17.17%
SHOPIFY INC. 17.34% 34.1 Delayed Quote.-78.90%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -5.14% 45.99 Delayed Quote.33.08%
WTI 0.53% 88.599 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 149 M 14 173 M 14 173 M
Net income 2022 3 907 M 2 892 M 2 892 M
Net Debt 2022 5 274 M 3 904 M 3 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 25 671 M 19 000 M 19 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,48 CAD
Average target price 53,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Milton Conger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Crystal Prystai Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED33.08%18 953
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.45%127 032
RIO TINTO PLC-1.00%92 352
GLENCORE PLC37.59%76 732
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)110.70%53 238
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.07%39 063