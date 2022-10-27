Toronto market extends winning streak as Shopify jumps

*
TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than three
weeks as shares of e-commerce giant Shopify surged after strong
results, while heavily-weighted financials also gained ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 72.35 points, or 0.4% at 19,352.11, its fifth
straight day of gains and its highest closing level since Oct.
4.
The index rose despite losses for major U.S. benchmark the
S&P 500. Investors on Wall Street were contending with solid
economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.
Shopify Inc shares surged 17.1% after the company
beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and reported a
smaller-than-expected loss.
That helped push the technology index 3.9% higher, while
financials advanced 0.5%.
Among stocks that lost ground was Teck Resources Ltd
. It fell 5.1% as the company swung to a third-quarter
loss, hurt by higher diesel costs and a downturn in copper
prices.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%, while energy ended
0.4% lower even as oil prices rose.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)