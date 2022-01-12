Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Teck Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

(TECK.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine threaten to strike

01/12/2022 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine could potentially go on a strike from Jan. 16.

The company said it received the strike notice from the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 at its Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia.

"The strike notice entitles the union to potentially begin strike action following the 72-hour strike notice period and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board," the company said in a statement https://refini.tv/3fgoDFM, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

United Steelworkers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiations between the company and the union are ongoing and the parties are scheduled to meet on Jan. 14, the miner said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
01:36aWorkers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine threaten to strike
RE
12:21aTeck Receives Highland Valley Copper Operations Strike Notice
AQ
01/11Deutsche Bank Lifts Teck Resources' Price Target on Recovery of Commodity Consumption T..
MT
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Teck Resources' Price Target to $40 From $32, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
01/10Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Teck Resources to Buy from Hold, Adjusts Price Target to CA$..
MT
2021NorthWest Copper Taking Full Ownership of Kwanika Project
MT
2021DOMINIC BARTON : Rio Tinto Plans to Appoint Dominic Barton as Chairman, FT Reports
DJ
2021Dynasty Gold Intersects up to 7.04 gt Gold at Thundercloud
AQ
2021Stifel Starts Teck Resources at Buy With CA$50 Price Target
MT
2021TECK RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 931 M 11 096 M 11 096 M
Net income 2021 2 921 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
Net Debt 2021 6 854 M 5 459 M 5 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 21 742 M 17 242 M 17 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float -
Chart TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,76 CAD
Average target price 42,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Price Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Chairman
Harry Milton Conger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED11.89%17 242
BHP GROUP7.90%159 502
RIO TINTO PLC6.34%116 223
GLENCORE PLC3.73%69 075
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.99%53 542
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.04%33 960