Teckwah Industrial : Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

12-Oct-2020 20:33:02

New

Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

SG201012OTHRODCF

Lo Swee Oi

Company Secretary

The change in interest of Lee Chee Sit and Lee Chee Peck arose from the acceptance and transfer for their offer shares under the Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for and on behalf of Clementine Investments Pte. Ltd. for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd.

