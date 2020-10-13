Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd    561   SG0561000464

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

(561)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/05
0.645 SGD   -3.73%
12:05aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
12:05aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Change in Interest of Director
PU
09/30TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Loss of Free Float
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teckwah Industrial : Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:05am EDT

10/12/2020

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Su…

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Securities

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ Stapled Security

UNITHOLDER(S)::DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST / CHANGE IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL

No

SHAREHOLDER

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date &Time of Broadcast

12-Oct-2020 20:33:02

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Announcement Reference

SG201012OTHRODCF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lo Swee Oi

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The change in interest of Lee Chee Sit and Lee Chee Peck arose from the acceptance and transfer for their offer shares under the Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for and on behalf of Clementine Investments Pte. Ltd. for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

10/12/2020

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Su…

12/10/2020

Attachments

SIC Form 3 LCS and LCP Submitted 12 Oct 2020.pdf

if you are unable to view the above le, please click the link below.

_SIC Form 3 LCS and LCP Submitted 12 Oct 2020.pdf

Total size =168K MB

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

FORM

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

3

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR SUBSTANTIAL

SHAREHOLDER(S)/UNITHOLDER(S) IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN

(Electronic Format)

Explanatory Notes

  1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing the notification form.
  2. This form is for a Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to give notice under section 135, 136, 137, 137J (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) or 137U (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) of the Securities and Futures Act (the "SFA").
  3. This electronic Form 3 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s), must be completed by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) or a person duly authorised by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s).
  4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
  5. Where a transaction results in similar notifiable obligations on the part of more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder, all of these Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders may give notice using the same notification form.
  6. A single form may be used by a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of becoming aware of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
  7. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 11 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
  8. Except for item 5 of Part II and item 1 of Part IV, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
  9. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
  10. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
    1. a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    2. a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange,such listing being a primary listing;

Export XML

  1. a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
  2. a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
  3. a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

11. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 7 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Export XML

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 04:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
12:05aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
12:05aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Change in Interest of Director
PU
09/30TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Loss of Free Float
PU
09/15TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Despatch of Offeree Circular
PU
08/28TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Notice of Record Date
PU
08/23TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
08/19TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of Appointment of Human Capital Director
PU
08/13TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer for the Company
PU
08/12TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : First Half 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/04TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Quarz Capital Management Open Letter to Teckwah
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 174 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2019 8,97 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
Net cash 2019 23,9 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 3,23%
Capitalization 151 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kee Seng Chua Chairman & Managing Director
Sherlin Lee Director-Business Operations
Yin Shian Goh Finance Director
Song Teck Kam Director-Technology & Productivity
Chee Mun Ng Director-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD38.71%111
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-31.08%5 523
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-36.89%4 699
CIMPRESS PLC-29.65%2 229
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-17.27%2 006
DELUXE CORPORATION-49.64%1 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group