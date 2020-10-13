Teckwah Industrial : Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
0
10/13/2020 | 12:05am EDT
10/12/2020
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Su…
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Securities
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ Stapled Security
UNITHOLDER(S)::DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST / CHANGE IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL
No
SHAREHOLDER
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date &Time of Broadcast
12-Oct-2020 20:33:02
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest / Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG201012OTHRODCF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lo Swee Oi
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
The change in interest of Lee Chee Sit and Lee Chee Peck arose from the acceptance and transfer for their offer shares under the Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for and on behalf of Clementine Investments Pte. Ltd. for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd.
SHAREHOLDER(S)/UNITHOLDER(S) IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN
(Electronic Format)
Explanatory Notes
Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing the notification form.
This form is for a Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to give notice under section 135, 136, 137, 137J (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) or 137U (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) of the Securities and Futures Act (the "SFA").
This electronic Form 3 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s), must be completed by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) or a person duly authorised by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s).
This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
Where a transaction results in similar notifiable obligations on the part of more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder, all of these Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders may give notice using the same notification form.
A single form may be used by a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of becoming aware of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 11 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
Except for item 5 of Part II and item 1 of Part IV, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange,such listing being a primary listing;
Export XML
a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").
11. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 7 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").
Export XML
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 04:04:07 UTC