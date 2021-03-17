Tecma S p A : Approved the proposed financial statements for the financial year ending on 31 december 2020 03/17/2021 | 01:40am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TECMA SOLUTIONS S.p.A. APPROVES THE PROPOSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 Strong increase of all the main economic-financial indicators A doubled profit margin and positive cash generation Strong growth trends and market expectations confirmed, demonstrating the validity of TECMA's business model and technological platform. The main consolidated results of the year ended at 31 December 2020 compared with those of the year ended at 31 December 2019: • Value of Production: At EUR 8.0 million, this was up by 80% with respect to EUR 4.5 million, mainly driven by the higher variable component and the development of the Italian market;

• EBITDA: EUR 2.0 million against EUR 0.9 million, with an impact on revenues of 25.4%;

• EBIT at EUR 1.1 million with respect to EUR 0.8 million of the previous year, with an impact on revenues of 14.1%;

• Net Result for the period of EUR 0.8 million, up with respect to the amount of EUR 0.6 million of the previous year;

• Net financial position of EUR -8.1 million with respect to EUR -1.0 million at 31 December 2019. The increase in net cash available is due to the IPO transaction, with the entry of financial resources that are to be allocated to research and development and the internationalization strategy;

• The net working capital increased from about EUR 0.7 million to about EUR 0.9, with a % weight on the value of production that decreased from 15% in 2019 to 11% in 2020;

• Important investments were made in the technology platform, which together with the revaluation of the Intellectual Properties of TECMA Solutions SpA, bring the value of the fixed assets to approximately EUR 6 million;

• The Group's net equity increased from about EUR 2 million to EUR 14.8 million, thanks to the profit for the year, the revaluation of intangible assets and the IPO. Milan, 15 March 2021 - At the Meeting held today in Milan the Board of Directors of Tecma Solutions S.p.A. ("Company" or "Tecma"), a tech Company specializing in the Real Estate sector listed on Aim Italia, approved the Company's proposed financial statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending at 31 December 2020 drawn up in accordance with the accounting standards issued by the Italian Accounting Body, also proposing that the Tecma's profit for the period of EUR 725,777, be allocated in full to the profit reserve. Tecma and Tecma Swiss SA are included in the scope of consolidation of the Consolidated Financial Statements. "We are well satisfied by the extraordinary results attained in 2020 which are in line with market expectations and the growth trends outlined for investors in recent months, confirming the strength of our business model. We believe that the double-figure increase in revenues and the more than doubled profit margin are a sound basis to achieve our goals, despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic emergency. Thanks to our ability to understand the needs of our customers and the market, together with ongoing technological innovation, we have been ahead of a trend which, with the lockdown, has strongly accelerated the digitization of sales processes to which our highly innovative software platform was ready to provide a concrete and efficient response. In 2021, we intend to continue our internationalization process by opening new branches in strategic areas and will be proceeding with the development of our core business, that will be strengthened by the new Business Unit dedicated to commercial properties that is to be launched in the coming months and which joins the Business Unit Built to Rent, which was officially launched in January."- Said Pietro Adduci, Tecma Solutions' CEO. MAIN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS In the financial year 2020, Tecma's Value of Production Value was EUR 8.0 million, showing an increase of 80% with respect to the EUR 4.5 million in the same period of 2019, due above all to the increase of the variable component and the development of the Italian market. The result for the period also reflects the acceleration of the digitization process of the real estate market, above all to cater for the new needs created by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and confirms the validity of Tecma's business model and its highly innovative platform. In the financial year 2020, the share of revenues earned abroad increased, and represents 10% of the total revenues. The EBITDA of EUR 2.0 million, was up by 137% with respect to 31 December 2019 (equal to EUR 0.9 million), with a margin on revenues of 25% with respect to 19% in 2019. The significant increase of the operating margin is above all due to the strong acceleration of the digitalization of sales processes, to which Tecma was able to give a concrete response through its highly innovative software platform, together with the valuation of investments in technology, resources and know-how made in previous years. The EBIT of EUR 1.1 million, was up by 40% compared to the same period of the previous year (equal to EUR 0.8 million). The Net Result of EUR 0.8 million, and up with respect to the amount of EUR 0.6 million in 2019. The Net Financial Position at 31 December 2020 was positive as a whole at EUR 8.1 million, with respect to 31 December 2019 when it was positive at EUR 1.0 million. This result reflects an increase in net cash available, thanks to the IPO transaction, with the entry of financial resources allocated to research and development and to the internationalization strategy. Significant events at 31 December 2020 Despite the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic, in 2020 Tecma confirmed its international expansion plans. On 3 February 2020, Tecma Solutions SA was established under Swiss law and on 29 September 2020, Tecma Middle East LLC a company under UAE law operating in Abu Dhabi, was established in the United Arab Emirates, that will contribute to consolidated result as from 31 December 2021 On 5 October 2020 pursuant to deed drawn up by Notary Fabio Gaspare Pantè, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved an increase of the share capital for Tecma's listing on the AIM market of the Italian Stock Exchange, which took place on 9 November 2020, for EUR 21,252, thus bringing the value of the share capital to EUR 78,724 from the previous EUR 57,472. The share premium paid was EUR 8,479,548. The share capital was increased through the issue of 2,125,200 new ordinary shares. The costs related to the company's IPO will be amortized over 3 years. Impacts and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic I Management of Resources As regards the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has introduced workplace safety measures to protect its employees, collaborators and visitors who enter the premises used for company activities. Protocols have been established internally in order to reduce health risks. At the same time, in full compliance with current regulations, Tecma's Human Capital department continued to develop and implement an important recruitment plan, the result of a careful analysis of the company's production and structural requirements. By monitoring these variables over time and together with the above, new resources were added to the workforce throughout the year. On the question of social responsibility, the Company focuses on People, in which Tecma believes it is important to invest in terms of training and development, but also through work-life balance initiatives. Business Outlook The Group plans business development and growth of the company, above all by focusing on foreign markets. Specific products are to be launched, new resources will be recruited and new commercial strategies implemented. The international health situation, and the specific characteristics of Italy, show a market scenario characterized by uncertainty; as a result of these external factors, it is difficult to make an accurate economic forecast Other Resolutions of the Board of Directors At today's meeting, the Board of Directors of Tecma also approved, to delegate the new positions and powers for the subsidiary Tecma Middle East LLC, signing with the latter a distribution contract and a service contract, including the payment - within the limits established by the Shareholders' Meeting on 22 October 2020 - of an extraordinary fee to the members of the Board of Directors in office on that date for their work and effort in implementing the business strategies and given the important commercial results attained, granting new powers to the Chief Executive Officer for investments in Research and Development, both for Hardware and Software, in order to further develop the Company's Technological Platform, and also acknowledged the 2021 consolidated budget. *** The press release is published in the section Investors/comunicatistampa of the website www.tecmasolutions.com *** The proposed financial statements at 31 December 2020 will be made available to the public at the Company's head office and the Italian Stock Exchange, and will also be published in the section Investors/BilancieRelazioni of the website www.tecmasolutions.com as set forth by law. Finally, it should be noted that the income statement, the statement of assets and liabilities and financial statement attached to this press release represent the reclassified statements and as such are not subject to verification by the auditors. The Chairperson was asked to call a shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2020. *** This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

