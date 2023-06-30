Today at 03:42 am

(Alliance News) - Tecma Solutions Spa announced that it has appointed Gabriele Riva, former general manager of the company, as its new investor relations manager.

Riva will replace the resigning Veronica Carullo, who will embark on a new and different career path.

Tecma Solutions' stock is down 0.6 percent at ERU3.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.