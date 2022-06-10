Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:23 2022-06-10 am EDT
9.010 EUR   -2.38%
09:03aTECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : Construction work on IMBISA's new industrial plant completed
PU
06/01HYDEAL ESPANA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH FOUR EPC FIRMS : VINCI Construction, Tecnicas Reunidas, PowerChina Guizhou Engineering and TSK
AQ
05/27Tecnicas - Fast Forward, the project that aims to 'electrify Spain' and in which Tecnicas Reunidas participates, presented to the PERTE VEC
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Construction work on IMBISA's new industrial plant completed

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Técnicas Reunidas, through its subsidiary HEYMO Ingeniería, has developed the design and engineering, integrated project management and construction management carried out by Dragados S.A. The industrial plant has a unique and modern design, which integrates naturally into an environment whose growth it hopes to contribute to. The facilities have been conceived to combine demanding safety requirements and maximum environmental protection, incorporating the principles of technological innovation and efficiency of production processes.

In 2017, work began on the conceptual, basic and execution project; and in March 2020, construction began. It is expected that by the end of this year the first banknotes will start to be produced in the new plant.

The office building, which is connected to the production building, has a metal structure and a curtain wall façade. Its 2,500 m2 are distributed over three floors: ground floor with lobby, assembly hall and cafeteria, and first and second floors for offices. It has an outdoor parking lot with more than 200 spaces, with electric vehicle charging stations and photovoltaic panels installed on its canopies.

The production building has a prefabricated concrete structure above ground and in-situ concrete in the basement, and its most visible feature is its ventilated zinc facade, which gives it a unique character.

Special attention has been paid to the air conditioning design of this production building, as well as to its safety, as these are two critical aspects. Its 25,000 m2 are distributed over two floors and a basement, where the banknote manufacturing processes (pre-printing, printing and post-printing), destruction and effluent treatment areas, laboratory, warehouses, technical offices, etc. are located.

The most important elements, in terms of execution and security, are the work-in-process and finished product vaults, two automated warehouses with exceptional security measures. The materials for the production of banknotes (work-in-process) and finished banknotes are stored in these warehouses.

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 912 M 4 171 M 4 171 M
Net income 2022 40,4 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net cash 2022 42,6 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 495 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 516
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,23 €
Average target price 10,04 €
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo González de Heredia San Miguel Chief Executive Officer
Javier Díaz Hevia Chief Financial Officer
Juan Lladó Arburúa Executive Chairman
Felipe Revenga López Chief Operating Officer
Fernando de Asúa Álvarez Third Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.32.81%566
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED65.51%70 065
HALLIBURTON COMPANY87.89%38 758
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY55.82%36 912
NOV INC.51.81%8 351
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-5.12%4 228