Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Inauguration of the first industrial renewable hydrogen plant in Spain on the island of Mallorca

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca Project, led by Enagás and Acciona, and with the participation of CEMEX and IDEA, has been inaugurated by the third vice-president and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. The plant, located in Lloseta (Mallorca), is the first renewable hydrogen plant in the country.

Técnicas Reunidas has participated in this project carrying out the detailed engineering, procurement management and construction supervision.

Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca project

The construction of the renewable hydrogen production plant through Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca is the core of the European Green Hysland project.

This project aims to deploy the necessary infrastructure to develop a renewable hydrogen ecosystem in Mallorca and has 10 million euros of funding through the FCH JU (Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking).

The project is part of the "Green Hydrogen Roadmap", approved by the Government of Spain, which seeks to position the country as a technological reference in the production and use of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen ecosystem on the island of Mallorca

The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions on the island of Mallorca by up to 21,000 tons per year after full implementation of the green hydrogen ecosystem.

Part of this green hydrogen will be injected into the gas infrastructures that the company Redexis has deployed on the island and, through a Guarantees of Origin System developed by Acciona with blockchain technology, will allow reducing emissions in the use of natural gas.

Green hydrogen applications

Green hydrogen will have multiple applications on the island, such as supplying fuel to bus fleets and fuel cell vehicles through a refueling station or hydrogen station, generating heat and power for commercial and public buildings or supplying auxiliary power to ferries and port operations.

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
07:33aTECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : Inauguration of the first industrial renewable hydrogen plant in S..
PU
03/11Tecnicas Reunidas S. A. - ZEPPELIN Mission, circular economy at the service of green hy..
AQ
03/10ZEPPELIN MISSION : circular economy at the service of green hydrogen production
PU
03/04Tecnicas Reunidas and Axens Sign an Agreement to Develop Carbon Capture and Storage Pro..
AQ
03/04QatarEnergy exercises contract options for North Field Expansion Project EPC-3 Contract..
AQ
03/02Tecnicas Reunidas will return to profitability in 2022 following the progress in the re..
AQ
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
03/01TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : La Sociedad remite presentación sobre los resultados del ejercicio..
PU
03/01TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : Técnicas Reunidas will return to profitability in 2022 following t..
PU
02/28Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 920 M 4 356 M 4 356 M
Net income 2022 29,8 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2022 2,51 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 434 M 482 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 516
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,09 €
Average target price 9,79 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo González de Heredia San Miguel Chief Executive Officer
Javier Díaz Hevia Chief Financial Officer
Juan Lladó Arburúa Executive Chairman
Felipe Revenga López Chief Operating Officer
Fernando de Asúa Álvarez Second Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.16.40%482
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.92%55 448
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY45.39%33 348
HALLIBURTON COMPANY56.93%32 250
NOV INC.42.88%7 602
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-11.60%4 148