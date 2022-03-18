Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Inauguration of the first industrial renewable hydrogen plant in Spain on the island of Mallorca

The Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca Project, led by Enagás and Acciona, and with the participation of CEMEX and IDEA, has been inaugurated by the third vice-president and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. The plant, located in Lloseta (Mallorca), is the first renewable hydrogen plant in the country.

Técnicas Reunidas has participated in this project carrying out the detailed engineering, procurement management and construction supervision.

Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca project

The construction of the renewable hydrogen production plant through Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca is the core of the European Green Hysland project.

This project aims to deploy the necessary infrastructure to develop a renewable hydrogen ecosystem in Mallorca and has 10 million euros of funding through the FCH JU (Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking).

The project is part of the "Green Hydrogen Roadmap", approved by the Government of Spain, which seeks to position the country as a technological reference in the production and use of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen ecosystem on the island of Mallorca

The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions on the island of Mallorca by up to 21,000 tons per year after full implementation of the green hydrogen ecosystem.

Part of this green hydrogen will be injected into the gas infrastructures that the company Redexis has deployed on the island and, through a Guarantees of Origin System developed by Acciona with blockchain technology, will allow reducing emissions in the use of natural gas.

Green hydrogen applications

Green hydrogen will have multiple applications on the island, such as supplying fuel to bus fleets and fuel cell vehicles through a refueling station or hydrogen station, generating heat and power for commercial and public buildings or supplying auxiliary power to ferries and port operations.