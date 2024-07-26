The COMAR project is focused on the search of new ways to recycle and reuse waste coming from composites based on thermostable and vitrimeric matrices, through diﬀerent chemical recycling techniques such as pyrolysis and solvolysis.

The project's objective is to develop new products designed for the construction, wind energy, and transportation sectors, using materials obtained through the recycling of composite wastes, while employing conditions that allow for the preservation of the mechanical properties of the obtained ﬁbers or their restoration if it was necessary. The by-products obtained, for example, in processes like solvolysis, will lead to the formation of new matrices that can be used in these sectors or others of interest.

The aims are to:

Establish innovative routes for the reuse and recycling of waste coming from composites, striving to minimize energy consumption and maximize the properties of the recovered ﬁbers.

Improve the sustainability of the composite industry through the revaluation of by-products.

Reduce the environmental impact of solvolysis and pyrolysis processes through researching into the use of catalysts.

Provide a waste valorization strategy for each application.

Promote the circular economy in the composite sector.

Encourage digitalization and Industry 4.0 in the composite sector to enhance productivity, quality, and costs.

With our participation, Técnicas Reunidas aims to develop the catalytic pyrolysis technology applied to the recycling of composite materials with two fundamental objectives. On one hand, to improve operating conditions to reduce processing temperatures and energy consumption, and, on the other hand, to obtain higher value-added liquid pyrolysis products for applictions as fuel or as precursors for high-interest chemicals such as phenol, styrene, or BTX, among others.

For liquid fraction valorization, COMAR will collaborate with Repsol, acting as an external advisor, with the aim to tailor the composition and performance of these fractions to market needs. Técnicas Reunidas is carrying out this project in consortium with Mesbook, Rover Infraestructuras, InCom Group, Soﬁtec, Aerox, UBE and Azvi. The project has been granted with CDTI ﬁnancing, coming from the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, and co-ﬁnanced by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Pluri-regional programme Spain ERDF 2021-2027.