Madrid, 21 A ugust 2023 - QatarEnergy has awarded Técnicas Reunidas additional Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work including the pipelines, interconnections, ancillary systems , and other supporting components for the LNG Offplot facilities for the North Field South Project .

This awardreinforcesthe relationship between QatarEnergyandTécnicas Reunidaswhichis currentlyexecuting theEPCworks fortheexpansion of the Condensate, LPG, and MEG storage, distribution,and associated facilitiesfor the North Field Expansion Project. Tecnicas Reunidas is also executing theEPCworks forthe Sulfur Handling Facility forthe North Field ExpansionProjectin a Joint VenturewithWisonEngineeringLtd.

The new scope includesthe engineering, procurement, construction,and commissioning of a range ofoff-plotfacilities. These includethe LNGrundownlines, boil-off gas (BOG)recoveryand utilitypipelines that will connect the southern part ofRas Laffan Industrial Cityto new storage tanks andexport facilities inRLIC.

The scope of the project also includes thecommissioning of LNG Tanks,an LNG loading berth, BOGcompressors, and associated equipment.

Total contract value isaround560millionUSD.

The North Field, located north-east of theQatar peninsula, is the largest non-associated natural gasfield in the world. It makes Qatar the country with the third largest proven reservesin the world,estimated at 10% of the world's known natural gas reserves.

This awardcementsTécnicas Reunidas' relationship with QatarEnergyas Tecnicas Reunidas hasbeenworking on large-scale projects related to theexpansionof the North Field since 2021.

