Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas and FCC in consortium with Entrade GMBH win the contract to develop a large regasification terminal in Germany

Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH is developing an import terminal that will contribute to secure Germany's supply of LNG and green gases while preparing for the market ramp-up of hydrogen. The German company has awarded the design and development of an emission free regasification terminal to a consortium led by Técnicas Reunidas and made up of the Spanish company FCC and Entrade GMBH.

This is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract for the execution of a new storage and regasification terminal for liquified gases in the river port of Stade, which is part of the metropolitan region of Hamburg (Germany).

The land on which the facility will be built belongs to the large chemical company Dow Chemicals, which is participating in the project as one of the development partners. The terminal will utilize Dow's industrial waste heat and therefore will be able to regasify the gases without additional CO2 emissions.

The new terminal will have a capacity of 13.3 Bm3 nominal per year and will involve a total investment of close to 1,000 million euros, of which approximately 500 million euros will correspond to the scope of Técnicas Reunidas and the other 500 million euros to FCC and Entrade GMBH.

The project has been divided into two phases, a first stage of preliminary works and engineering with a duration of 5 months; and a second stage, that constitutes the main contract, which is subject to HEH Final Investment Decision scheduled for summer 2023.

Técnicas Reunidas will design the regasification terminal and the two storage tanks, each with a capacity of 240,000 cubic meters, and will undertake all the equipment and materials supply work for the project. The project is part of Técnicas Reunidas' long experience and know-how in the design and development of this type of plants, aimed at optimizing performance and minimizing environmental impact.

FCC has extensive experience in the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks and will build the tanks. In addition, it will carry out all site preparation and civil works activities for the plant. The company has designed, built and commissioned several LNG storage plants in Spain, Finland and Chile. Specifically, in Spain, it has executed 8 LNG facilities with a capacity to supply 1.53 million homes thanks to the storage of 1.1 Mm3 LNG.

Entrade GMBH, a subsidiary of ENKA, one of the strongest engineering and construction companies in the world and with work in progress near Stade, will be in charge of the electromechanical assembly activities.

The complete execution of the plant is estimated to take place around 2027

This terminal is an important element of Germany's current energy policy, as one of its main objectives is to diversify its natural gas supply with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green gases while preparing for the market ramp-up of hydrogen.

Hanseatic Energy Hub has stressed that "the hub is a future-flexible modular system for the green energy transition that utilizes the diverse opportunities of the Stade energy region. The terminal, port, industrial park and connecting infrastructure are designed so that a conversion can take place in a modular way".

Técnicas Reunidas

The Spanish company Técnicas Reunidas is one of the most important companies in its sector on an international scale, with a presence in 25 countries and a track record that totals more than 1,000 industrial plants over its more than 60 years of experience.

Técnicas Reunidas' activity is mainly focused on the development of engineering projects, design and construction of industrial plants for the production of clean fuels, natural gas and chemical products, and solutions linked to the energy transition, circular economy and decarbonization (renewable hydrogen, biofuels, waste recovery, CO2 capture and storage, etc.).

Its more than 7,500 employees, mostly highly qualified engineers, make its headquarters in Spain a center of engineering excellence.

FCC

The FCC Group's construction area has more than 120 years of experience in the development of projects that include all types of civil engineering, building and industrial projects. Its experience ranges from transport infrastructures, such as bridges, roads and railways, to unique buildings such as hospitals, universities and football stadiums. Thanks to its presence in more than 25 countries, it has consolidated its global leadership in the design and management of infrastructures and industrial projects that aim to promote the socio-economic growth of the local communities it serves. All of them with a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability.

ENKA

Founded in 1957, ENKA is a global engineering and construction firm, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. ENKA provides services through its subsidiaries in the areas of Engineering & Construction (incl. Fabrication), Power Generation, Real Estate Management, Trade. ENKA is the largest engineering and construction company in Turkey and ranked among the ENR's Top International Contractors since 1981. Ranked among the most valuable brands of Turkey, ENKA is traded publicly in Borsa Istanbul (BIST) with a Market Cap of USD 10 Billion. Records show that, thus far, ENKA has undertaken more than 550 projects with a total contract value of greater than US $ 60 billion globally.