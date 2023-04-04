Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
10.23 EUR   +0.84%
11:08aTecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas begins engineering works for a plant that will produce e-methanol from green hydrogen in Almería
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
03/20Tecnicas Reunidas certifies its good practices in Compliance with AENOR
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas begins engineering works for a plant that will produce e-methanol from green hydrogen in Almería

04/04/2023 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CETAER, a company whose main goal is to bring innovation projects to commercial scale in the transport sector, has signed a collaboration agreement with Técnicas Reunidas for the development of an e-methanol plant to be built in Almería (Spain).

The facility will produce 37,000 tonnes per year of e-methanol from the combination of 7,200 tonnes per year of renewable hydrogen with 54,000 tonnes of CO2 captured in industrial processes. It is expected to start commercial operations in 2026.

The project, called "Nascar", includes in a first stage the configuration study of the plant, the preparation of the technical documentation for the permits and the development of a feasibility analysis. The second and third stages of the agreement will cover FEED (Front-end Engineering Design) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services, respectively.

The expected growth in demand for e-methanol, as an alternative energy resource to non-renewable fuels in the transport sector, will trigger the expansion of the plant to reach a production of 300,000 tonnes per year by 2030.

The project has been awarded by the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving) with a "Pioneers 3 Plan" subsidy recognizing its solidness as an "actual and effective integration of a large scale electrolizer in the context of an industrial solution to proof the viability of massive renewable hydrogen production".

The Nascar promoters, Diego Clemente, Diego J. García and M. Germán Fuentes, stated: "this agreement is another major milestone in the development of the project and proofs that we are solidly moving in the right direction to materialize it as per the schedule."

Gonzalo Pardo, Head of Business Development for Energy Transition & Power at Técnicas Reunidas, pointed out that "we are glad to cooperate with CETAER on this 'first of a kind' project. We are very confident that our capabilities will help it becoming an important step towards energy transition."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 15:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
11:08aTecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas begins engineering works for a plant that will p..
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
03/20Tecnicas Reunidas certifies its good practices in Compliance with AENOR
AQ
03/14Tecnicas Reunidas : FY22: Revenues post a strong finish, backlog growt..
Alphavalue
03/13Tecnicas Reunidas participates in a research project for the use of green hydrogen for ..
AQ
03/13Tecnicas Reunidas participates in the research project for the generation of new photov..
AQ
03/10Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas participates in the research project for the gen..
PU
03/08Tecnicas Reunidas presents track, its proposal for the energy transition and industrial..
AQ
03/07Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas presents track, its proposal for the energy tran..
PU
03/01Transcript : Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 195 M 4 566 M 4 566 M
Net income 2023 87,2 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net cash 2023 138 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 544 M 592 M 592 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 053
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 12,49 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo González de Heredia San Miguel Chief Executive Officer
Javier Díaz Hevia Chief Financial Officer
Juan Lladó Arburúa Executive Chairman
Pedro Luis Uriarte Santamarina Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrián Lajous Vargas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.11.18%592
VINCI11.80%63 857
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%37 092
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 659
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.34%23 874
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED25.54%23 428
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer