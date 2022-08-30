Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-08-30 am EDT
6.020 EUR   +0.92%
01:40pTECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : Técnicas Reunidas participates in the HYMET project to promote the valorization of waste from the iron and steel sector with renewable hydrogen
PU
07/29Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas participates in the HYMET project to promote the valorization of waste from the iron and steel sector with renewable hydrogen

08/30/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
  • The HYMET project will valorize iron and steel by-products with green hydrogen.
  • With a total estimated budget of 5.8 million, the project has been supported by the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) through the MISSIONS call and its objective is to study new technologies applicable in the steel industry for the revalorization of by-products.

Madrid, August 30, 2022 - The HYMET project aims to study new technologies applicable in the steel industry for the revalorization of by-products of the process itself and decarbonization through the use of renewable raw materials, such as hydrogen.

Led by CELSA Group, a leading company in Europe in the manufacture of circular steel and one of the largest recyclers in Europe, the HYMET project has a total estimated budget of 5.8 million euros and has been supported by the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) through the MISSIONS call and has a grant of 3.9 million euros.

HYMET proposes the study and technological maturation of innovative solutions in three future vectors for decarbonization and industrial circularity such as: the valorization of industrial waste (iron oxides scale produced in rolling mills, mainly) through an innovative reduction reactor using renewable reducing agents; the generation of green hydrogen through high efficiency electrolysis technologies (AEM and SOEC) and, finally, the study of CO2 capture and its re-integration through Co-SOEC electrolysis technologies for the generation of synthesis gas.

Objectives of TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS:

Técnicas Reunidas is leading the research, design and experimental validation of the technological solution for the reprocessing of the by-product with gases of renewable origin (green H2 or synthesis gas). which consists of a scale reduction reactor with a processing capacity of 500 ton/year continuously to obtain high quality metallic iron, with the aim of reusing it as raw material in the steel production process.

For the production of these renewable gases and their incorporation into the proposed technological solution, Técnicas Reunidas is participating in the study, design and manufacture of the balance of plant for the high efficiency (>60%) electrolysis system based on high temperature SOEC technology. It will integrate the stack designed and manufactured by AMES and will be validated in a 5 kW (35 Nm3/day) electrolysis system and a 3 kW (20 Nm3/day) co-electrolysis system.

Consortium promoting the project:

This initiative has been promoted by a group of leading companies in each of the technologies under study: the CELSA Group, TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS S.A., AMES PM TECH CENTER SAU, ARIEMA Energía y Medioambiente, S.L. and AE S.A.

In order to reinforce the greatest possibilities of success in the development, HYMET counts with the participation of important technological centers, leaders in the sectors object of the project, such as the Institut de Recerca en Energia de Catalunya (IREC), several centers attached to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) such as the Instituto de Tecnología Química (ITQ), the Instituto de Cerámica y Vidrio (ICV) and the Laboratorio de Investigación en Fluidodinámica y Tecnologías de la Combustión (LIFTEC), as well as the Universidad de Huelva (UHU).

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
