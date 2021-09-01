Log in
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas signs a framework agreement to bid for $1 billion worth of engineering projects in Abu Dhabi

09/01/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
The Arab country's National Oil Company (ADNOC) has selected the Spanish company to compete with other leading international firms for the contracts.
  • ADNOC considers these projects to be essential for the fulfilment of its Strategy 2030.
  • Técnicas Reunidas will participate in these projects in collaboration with NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), the Spanish company's local partner in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has selected Técnicas Reunidas to sign a framework agreement for the Spanish company to compete for contracts worth a total of around 1 billion dollars (around 850 million euros).

These contracts are related to the development of conceptual engineering and advanced engineering services (FEED) necessary for the implementation of various projects that the Arab company, one of the largest in the world in its sector, considers essential throughout its value chain to achieve the fulfilment of its Strategy 2030.

ADNOC has underlined that the criteria applied for the selection of the bids were the establishment of an optimal schedule for the execution of the works, the assumption of competitive costs, the approach of long-term contracts and the application of a management process that provides high visibility of the contractor's performance.

Técnicas Reunidas will participate in these projects through a joint venture with its local partner, the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), and competing with seven other leading international engineering companies.

The other international firms competing for the contracts are AMEC International (Wood Group), Fluor, McDermott, Mott MacDonald, SNC-Lavalin International Arabia Limited (Kentech Group), Technip Energies and Worley.

Abdelmuneim Seïf Al Kindy, ADNOC's Executive Director of People, Technology and Corporate Support, said: 'We are very pleased to engage with the eight major contractors who have been selected to provide world-class engineering expertise on our strategic projects across our value chain'.

In turn, Arturo Crossley, Chief Commercial Officer of Técnicas Reunidas, underlined that 'the signing of this framework agreement is a positive recognition of our company's competitive level and its ability to establish reliable and long-term relationships with the main clients in the region'.

The framework agreement signed by the Spanish company will run from 2021-2026, with an option to extend for a further two years.

Técnicas Reunidas

The Spanish company Técnicas Reunidas is one of the most important companies in its sector on an international scale, with a presence in 25 countries and a track record that totals more than 1,000 industrial plants in its 60 years of experience.

Its activity is mainly focused on engineering projects, the development of industrial plants for the production of clean fuels and petrochemical products, the production and processing of natural gas, and the promotion of advanced low carbon emission technologies, such as green hydrogen, CO2 sequestration and capture, biofuels, waste recovery, etc.

It has more than 7,500 employees, most of them highly qualified engineers, and its revenues reached €3.5 billion in 2020.

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
