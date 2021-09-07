Log in
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
  Report
Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas wins the Retina sustainable ecosystem award

09/07/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Técnicas Reunidas and Reciclalia have received the Retina Sustainable Ecosystem Award, promoted by the newspaper El País and the consulting firm Capgemini, for their joint project on the development of a technology for the recycling of fiberglass to reduce the carbon footprint of wind turbines.

The Retina ECO Awards ceremony was presided over by Queen Letizia and attended by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant; the Secretary of State for Energy, Sara Aagesen; the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas; the President of PRISA, Joseph Oughourlian, and the CEO of Capgemini, Luis Abad, as well as various executives from the finalist companies and members of the jury.

The aim of these awards, which have been presented for the first time, is to recognize the best projects developed by Spanish companies in the field of the fight against climate change and sustainability through the use of technology. The awards are given in four categories: efficient consumption, green generation, intelligent mobility and sustainable ecosystem.

In this first edition, the jury, made up of representatives of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, CEOE, Santander, Iberdrola, Ferrovial and the Complutense University of Madrid, among other important companies and institutions, had to analyze a total of 122 projects submitted for the awards.

The project developed by Técnicas Reunidas and Reciclalia offers a technological solution to a growing problem: the fiberglass waste generated by wind turbine blades that are reaching the end of their useful life and whose burial in landfills has become an unsustainable alternative, according to the opinion of wind farm operators themselves. It should be noted that the first wind farms were installed 20 years ago and that, in the next ten years, some 30,000 new wind turbines will be installed in Europe alone.

The Técnicas Reunidas and Reciclalia project makes it possible to obtain clean recycled fiber from the waste produced by wind turbines reaching the end of their useful life, valorize the polymer by obtaining a pyrolysis oil suitable for industrial uses, optimize the entire process from the energy point of view and market the recycled composite materials, making it a clear example of circular economy.

The advantages derived from this technological solution can be seen in the fact that the use of recycled glass fiber avoids the emission of 166 tons of CO2 per wind turbine throughout its useful life.

Therefore, it is a project fully aligned with awards that have been described by their own promoters as 'awards for innovation and talent to save the planet'.

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 054 M 3 619 M 3 619 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -123 M -123 M
Net cash 2021 87,4 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 422 M 501 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,86 €
Average target price 10,21 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo González de Heredia San Miguel Chief Financial Officer
Juan Lladó Arburúa Executive Chairman
Felipe Revenga López Chief Operating Officer
Fernando de Asúa Álvarez Second Vice Chairman
Francisco Javier Gómez-Navarro Navarrete Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.-27.36%501
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.68%39 282
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.08%19 188
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 961
NOV INC.-5.68%5 060
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED18.83%4 470