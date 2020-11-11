Log in
Tecnicas Reunidas S A : The Company sends presentation regarding 2020 Nine Month Results.

11/11/2020 | 09:39am EST

NINE MONTHS 2020

RESULTS PRESENTATION

NOVEMBER 11TH 2020

JUAN LLADÓ CHAIRMAN AND CEO

CONTENT

  • Financial highlights under Covid-19
  • Proactive management in the current environment
  • Energy transition and outlook

2

SOLID PERFORMANCE DESPITE COVID ENVIRONMENT IN 9M 2020

BACKLOG

SALES

€9.2Bn€2.8Bn

Strong backlog despite award

Sales shift due to execution

slowdown

slowdown and reprogramming

ADJUSTED EBIT margin*

NET CASH

3.1%€113M

Improving margins

Significant net cash position

*Adjusted EBIT excludes the impact of Covid (€44 million) and re-structuring costs (€10 million)

3

BACKLOG EXECUTION REPROGRAMMED DUE TO COVID-19

Backlog execution schedule

€11.8bn*

February

2020

2021

2022 & beyond

2020

€4.9bn

€4.1bn

€2.8bn

*December 2019 backlog + Hassi Messaoud (Algeria) project awarded in January 2020

4

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 14:38:01 UTC
