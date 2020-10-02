Log in
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
Tecnicas Reunidas S A : has incorporated a program to issue promissory notes in the Mercado Alternativo de Renta Fija (MARF) with a maximum outstanding balance of 100 million Euro.

10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Pursuant to Article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and other concordant provisions, TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. (the "Company"), communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

That Company has incorporated a program to issue promissory notes in the Mercado Alternativo de Renta Fija (MARF) with a maximum outstanding balance of 100 million Euro with maturity terms of up to 730 natural days (this is, 24 months), enabling the diversification of its financing sources through the capital markets.

Banca March, S.A. has been appointed as MARF nominated advisor of the program, as well as sole bookrunner and paying agent of each issue, while Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Abogados, S.L.P. has been appointed as legal advisor.

This is hereby brought to your attention for the appropriate purposes, in Madrid on October 2, 2020.

Laura Bravo

Secretary of the Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:00 UTC
