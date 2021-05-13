Log in
    TRE   ES0178165017

TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.

(TRE)
Tecnicas Reunidas S A : Técnicas Reunidas to move forward with a petrochemical project in Indonesia.

05/13/2021 | 01:34am EDT
Técnicas Reunidas begins the second phase for the engineering development of the Tuban refining and petrochemical complex in Indonesia.

Técnicas Reunidas begins the launch of the second phase of Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Tuban project in East Java, Indonesia. This is one of the largest industrial projects planned to be carried out worldwide in the coming years. The project will develop an integrated petrochemical complex, including aromatics and ethylene plants with a capacity of more than one million tons. The feedstock used in these plants will come from a greenfield refinery with a capacity to process 300,000 barrels/day.

TR has been working on this project for more than a year in the initial basic engineering phase for the consortium of oil companies Pertamina and Rosneft, dedicating close to 100 highly qualified engineers.

For this second phase of the project, Técnicas Reunidas will provide its client with up to 700 engineers at its offices in Madrid over the next 12 months, most of them trained in Spain, covering disciplines such as process, chemical, mechanical, instrumentation, electrical and civil engineering.

The scope of Técnicas Reunidas is to define and develop together with the client the 29 units that make up the complex and to work on the development of the technologies of the most prestigious companies in the sector, such as Axens, Honeywell UOP, Shell C&T, Grace or Lummus. The technological development of this project will position Técnicas Reunidas as a leading company in a sector that is very intensive in the employment of highly specialized engineers, in which Anglo-Saxon companies have historically predominated.

This new Tuban project will meet the strictest environmental requirements in terms of emissions and waste minimization and will become one of the most efficient and technically advanced in the world.

Técnicas Reunidas' design will optimize the use of feedstocks and make the supply of clean fuels and petrochemicals more flexible, both of which are critical to achieving the United Nations' sustainability goals.

This investment is part of the National Strategic Priority Project that the Indonesian government has entrusted to its company Pertamina. It aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency while reducing the country's dependence on imported fuels and meeting the highest environmental standards.

Once the FEED phase is completed, Técnicas Reunidas will participate in the bids for the various EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) packages for the execution of the complex, which will cost more than 10 billion dollars.

Disclaimer

Tecnicas Reunidas SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
