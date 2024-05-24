Stock TRE TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A.
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.

Equities

TRE

ES0178165017

Construction & Engineering

 04:43:14 2024-05-24 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.28 EUR -4.47% Intraday chart for Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. +14.26% +46.83%
10:29am TECNICAS REUNIDAS : Strategic overhaul: a tripling in net income by FY26 Alphavalue
May. 13 TECNICAS REUNIDAS : Q1: Back to €1bn+ sales signals an operational recovery Alphavalue
Company Profile

Tecnicas Reunidas SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the engineering and construction of industrial facilities. Its activities are structured in three business areas: Oil & Gas, Power and Infrastructure and industries. The Oil & Gas area provides engineering services for the construction of refinery units, as well as petrochemical and natural gas plants, and oil and gas pipelines. The Power segment includes the design and construction of fossil fuel power, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass and solar installations. The Infrastructure and Industries area specializes in the construction and engineering of airports, water treatment plants, controlled landfills and waste incineration facilities, among others. Furthermore, the Company offers technical and management services in the fields of engineering and construction of industrial plants. The Enterprise is a parent of Tecnicas Reunidas Group, which operates worldwide by numerous subsidiaries and associates.
Calendar
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
12.86 EUR
Average target price
12.13 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-5.67%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi.
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. Stock Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
+47.43% 1.09B
VINCI Stock VINCI
+0.26% 70.8B
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+3.39% 59.19B
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
+28.15% 40.48B
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
+20.37% 33.28B
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+9.57% 29.11B
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+20.07% 21.71B
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+11.45% 18.84B
EMCOR GROUP, INC. Stock EMCOR Group, Inc.
+81.08% 18.33B
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
+16.03% 15.5B
Other Construction & Engineering
