Tecnicas Reunidas SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the engineering and construction of industrial facilities. Its activities are structured in three business areas: Oil & Gas, Power and Infrastructure and industries. The Oil & Gas area provides engineering services for the construction of refinery units, as well as petrochemical and natural gas plants, and oil and gas pipelines. The Power segment includes the design and construction of fossil fuel power, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass and solar installations. The Infrastructure and Industries area specializes in the construction and engineering of airports, water treatment plants, controlled landfills and waste incineration facilities, among others. Furthermore, the Company offers technical and management services in the fields of engineering and construction of industrial plants. The Enterprise is a parent of Tecnicas Reunidas Group, which operates worldwide by numerous subsidiaries and associates.