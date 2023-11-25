(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Tecnisa S.A. and Subsidiaries
Individual and Consolidated Interim
Financial Information for the
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and
Report on Review of Interim
Financial Information
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Dr. Chucri Zaidan Avenue, 1.240 - 4th to 12th floors - Golden Tower 04711-130 - São Paulo - SP Brazil
Tel.: + 55 (11) 5186-1000
Fax: + 55 (11) 5181-2911
www.deloitte.com.br
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and Management of
Tecnisa S.A.
São Paulo - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Tecnisa S.A. (Company"), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which comprises the balance sheet as at September 30, 2023 and the related statements of profit and loss and of comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR), and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR), and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Emphasis of matter
As described in note 2.1 to the individual and consolidated interim financial information, the individual and consolidated interim financial information, included in the ITR, has been prepared in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the Company, for recognition of revenue from uncompleted real estate unit purchase and sale agreements, on aspects related to transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's Management with respect to the application of technical pronouncement CPC 47, which is in line with the understanding expressed by the CVM in Circular Letter CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. These statements were subject to the review procedures performed together with the review of the Interim Financial Information (ITR) to reach a conclusion on whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria set forth in technical pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Audit of figures corresponding to the prior year and period
The corresponding figures reported in the individual and consolidated balance sheets as at
December 31, 2022 were previously audited by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified opinion thereon dated March 22, 2023, whereas the individual and consolidated interim financial information and statements of profit and loss and of comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were previously reviewed by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified conclusion thereon dated November 9, 2022. The corresponding figures related to the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were subject to the same review procedures by those independent auditors and, based on their review, those auditors issued a report stating that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that this statement had not been prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Convenience translation
The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.
São Paulo, November 8, 2023
DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
Tarcisio Luiz dos Santos
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Engagement Partner
2023SP027010
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2023 - TECNISA S.A.
Version: 1
Contents
Company Information
Capital Breakdown
1
Individual Financial Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
2
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
3
Statement of Profit and Loss
4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
7
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
8
Statement of Value Added
9
Consolidated Financial Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
10
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
11
Statement of Profit and Loss
13
Statement of Comprehensive Income
15
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
16
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
18
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
19
Statement of Value Added
20
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2023 - TECNISA
Version: 1
Company Information/Capital Breakdown
Number of shares
Current Quarter
(thousands)
09/30/2023
Of Paid-in Capital
Common shares
73,619
Preferred shares
0
Total
73,619
Treasury Shares
Common shares
0
Preferred shares
0
Total
0
Individual Financial Statements/Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
1
Total assets
1,413,559
1,517,949
1.01
Current assets
135,851
196,332
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
90,538
88,410
1.01.02
Short-term investments
12,802
68,347
1.01.02.03
Short-term investments measured at amortized cost
12,802
68,347
1.01.02.03.01
Held-to-maturity securities
12,802
68,347
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
2,142
3,765
1.01.06.01
Recoverable current taxes
2,142
3,765
1.01.07
Prepaid expenses
417
107
1.01.08
Other current assets
29,952
35,703
1.01.08.03
Other
29,952
35,703
1.01.08.03.01
Sundry receivables
27,201
32,157
1.01.08.03.02
Business partners
2,751
3,546
1.02
Noncurrent assets
1,277,708
1,321,617
1.02.01
Long-term assets
77,529
58,666
1.02.01.03
Short-term investments measured at amortized cost
4,841
4,127
1.02.01.07
Deferred taxes
2,313
415
1.02.01.07.02
Recoverable current taxes
2,313
415
1.02.01.09
Due from related parties
27,775
43,109
1.02.01.09.02
Due from subsidiaries
15,208
30,083
1.02.01.09.04
Due from other related parties
12,567
13,026
1.02.01.10
Other noncurrent assets
42,600
11,015
1.02.01.10.04
Other receivables
42,600
11,015
1.02.02
Investments
1,181,764
1,246,762
1.02.02.01
Equity interests
1,181,764
1,246,762
1.02.02.01.02
Interests in subsidiaries
1,181,764
1,246,762
1.02.03
Property and equipment
6,602
5,718
1.02.03.01
Property and equipment in operation
6,602
5,718
1.02.04
Intangible assets
11,813
10,471
1.02.04.01
Intangibles
11,813
10,471
1.02.04.01.02
Intangibles
11,813
10,471
Individual Financial Statements/Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
2
Total liabilities
1,413,559
1,517,949
2.01
Current liabilities
283,517
349,516
2.01.01
Payroll and related taxes
12,040
19,471
2.01.01.02
Payroll taxes
12,040
19,471
2.01.02
Trade payables
953
1,286
2.01.02.01
Domestic trade payables
953
1,286
2.01.03
Taxes payable
979
1,036
2.01.03.01
Federal taxes payable
979
1,036
2.01.03.01.02
Taxes and contributions payable
979
1,036
2.01.04
Loans and financing
100,334
51,112
2.01.04.01
Loans and financing
0
7,511
2.01.04.01.01
In local currency
0
7,511
2.01.04.02
Debentures
100,334
43,601
2.01.05
Other payables
169,211
276,611
2.01.05.01
Due to related parties
157,291
261,749
2.01.05.01.02
Due to subsidiaries
157,291
261,749
2.01.05.02
Other
11,920
14,862
2.01.05.02.04
Other payables/Provision for long-term incentive plan
1,290
1,232
2.01.05.02.05
Equity interest acquisitions payable
10,630
13,630
2.02
Noncurrent liabilities
538,613
578,495
2.02.01
Loans and financing
522,525
555,100
2.02.01.02
Debentures
522,525
555,100
2.02.02
Other payables
16,088
23,395
2.02.02.02
Other
16,088
23,395
2.02.02.02.03
Equity deficiency of investees
7,336
16,720
2.02.02.02.05
Other payables
7,236
6,063
2.02.02.02.06
Provision for long-term incentive plan
1,516
612
2.03
Equity
591,429
589,938
2.03.01
Realized capital
1,868,316
1,868,316
2.03.02
Capital reserves
-40,283
-41,038
2.03.02.07
Capital reserve
-601
-1,356
2.03.02.08
Share issuance costs
-39,682
-39,682
2.03.05
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
-1,236,604
-1,237,340
Individual Financial Statements/Statement of Profit and Loss
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Accumulated for the
Same Quarter in the
Accumulated for the
Code
07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
3.04
Operating expenses/income
5,344
44,641
7,090
17,534
3.04.02
General and administrative expenses
-9,077
-19,962
-8,841
-25,821
3.04.02.01
General and administrative
-4,976
-9,658
-5,979
-16,869
3.04.02.02
Management fees
-4,101
-10,304
-2,862
-8,952
3.04.05
Other operating expenses
-987
-2,286
-1,878
-1,584
3.04.06
Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries
15,408
66,889
17,809
44,939
3.05
Profit (loss) before finance income (costs) and taxes
5,344
44,641
7,090
17,534
3.06
Finance income (costs)
-13,331
-43,905
-5,434
-32,275
3.06.01
Finance income
3,539
12,388
4,996
14,794
3.06.02
Finance costs
-16,870
-56,293
-10,430
-47,069
3.07
Profit (loss) before income taxes
-7,987
736
1,656
-14,741
3.09
Profit (loss) from continuing operations, net
-7,987
736
1,656
-14,741
3.11
Profit/loss for the period
-7,987
736
1,656
-14,741
3.99
Earnings per share (R$/share)
3.99.01
Basic earnings per share
3.99.01.01
Common shares
-0.10849
0.01
0.02249
-0.20023
3.99.02
Diluted earnings per share
3.99.02.01
Common shares
-0.10849
0.01
0.02249
-0.20023
Individual Financial Statements/Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Accumulated for the
Same Quarter in the
Accumulated for the
Code
07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
4.01
Profit for the period
-7,987
736
1,656
-14,741
4.03
Comprehensive income for the period
-7,987
736
1,656
-14,741
