REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and Management of

Tecnisa S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Tecnisa S.A. (Company"), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which comprises the balance sheet as at September 30, 2023 and the related statements of profit and loss and of comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR), and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR), and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Emphasis of matter

As described in note 2.1 to the individual and consolidated interim financial information, the individual and consolidated interim financial information, included in the ITR, has been prepared in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the Company, for recognition of revenue from uncompleted real estate unit purchase and sale agreements, on aspects related to transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's Management with respect to the application of technical pronouncement CPC 47, which is in line with the understanding expressed by the CVM in Circular Letter CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. These statements were subject to the review procedures performed together with the review of the Interim Financial Information (ITR) to reach a conclusion on whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria set forth in technical pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Audit of figures corresponding to the prior year and period

The corresponding figures reported in the individual and consolidated balance sheets as at

December 31, 2022 were previously audited by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified opinion thereon dated March 22, 2023, whereas the individual and consolidated interim financial information and statements of profit and loss and of comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were previously reviewed by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified conclusion thereon dated November 9, 2022. The corresponding figures related to the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were subject to the same review procedures by those independent auditors and, based on their review, those auditors issued a report stating that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that this statement had not been prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Convenience translation

The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.

São Paulo, November 8, 2023

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU

Tarcisio Luiz dos Santos

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Engagement Partner

2023SP027010

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2023 - TECNISAVersion: 1

Individual Financial Statements/Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

1

Total assets

1,413,559

1,517,949

1.01

Current assets

135,851

196,332

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

90,538

88,410

1.01.02

Short-term investments

12,802

68,347

1.01.02.03

Short-term investments measured at amortized cost

12,802

68,347

1.01.02.03.01

Held-to-maturity securities

12,802

68,347

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

2,142

3,765

1.01.06.01

Recoverable current taxes

2,142

3,765

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

417

107

1.01.08

Other current assets

29,952

35,703

1.01.08.03

Other

29,952

35,703

1.01.08.03.01

Sundry receivables

27,201

32,157

1.01.08.03.02

Business partners

2,751

3,546

1.02

Noncurrent assets

1,277,708

1,321,617

1.02.01

Long-term assets

77,529

58,666

1.02.01.03

Short-term investments measured at amortized cost

4,841

4,127

1.02.01.07

Deferred taxes

2,313

415

1.02.01.07.02

Recoverable current taxes

2,313

415

1.02.01.09

Due from related parties

27,775

43,109

1.02.01.09.02

Due from subsidiaries

15,208

30,083

1.02.01.09.04

Due from other related parties

12,567

13,026

1.02.01.10

Other noncurrent assets

42,600

11,015

1.02.01.10.04

Other receivables

42,600

11,015

1.02.02

Investments

1,181,764

1,246,762

1.02.02.01

Equity interests

1,181,764

1,246,762

1.02.02.01.02

Interests in subsidiaries

1,181,764

1,246,762

1.02.03

Property and equipment

6,602

5,718

1.02.03.01

Property and equipment in operation

6,602

5,718

1.02.04

Intangible assets

11,813

10,471

1.02.04.01

Intangibles

11,813

10,471

1.02.04.01.02

Intangibles

11,813

10,471

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

2

Total liabilities

1,413,559

1,517,949

2.01

Current liabilities

283,517

349,516

2.01.01

Payroll and related taxes

12,040

19,471

2.01.01.02

Payroll taxes

12,040

19,471

2.01.02

Trade payables

953

1,286

2.01.02.01

Domestic trade payables

953

1,286

2.01.03

Taxes payable

979

1,036

2.01.03.01

Federal taxes payable

979

1,036

2.01.03.01.02

Taxes and contributions payable

979

1,036

2.01.04

Loans and financing

100,334

51,112

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

0

7,511

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

0

7,511

2.01.04.02

Debentures

100,334

43,601

2.01.05

Other payables

169,211

276,611

2.01.05.01

Due to related parties

157,291

261,749

2.01.05.01.02

Due to subsidiaries

157,291

261,749

2.01.05.02

Other

11,920

14,862

2.01.05.02.04

Other payables/Provision for long-term incentive plan

1,290

1,232

2.01.05.02.05

Equity interest acquisitions payable

10,630

13,630

2.02

Noncurrent liabilities

538,613

578,495

2.02.01

Loans and financing

522,525

555,100

2.02.01.02

Debentures

522,525

555,100

2.02.02

Other payables

16,088

23,395

2.02.02.02

Other

16,088

23,395

2.02.02.02.03

Equity deficiency of investees

7,336

16,720

2.02.02.02.05

Other payables

7,236

6,063

2.02.02.02.06

Provision for long-term incentive plan

1,516

612

2.03

Equity

591,429

589,938

2.03.01

Realized capital

1,868,316

1,868,316

2.03.02

Capital reserves

-40,283

-41,038

2.03.02.07

Capital reserve

-601

-1,356

2.03.02.08

Share issuance costs

-39,682

-39,682

2.03.05

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

-1,236,604

-1,237,340

Individual Financial Statements/Statement of Profit and Loss

(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Accumulated for the

Same Quarter in the

Accumulated for the

Code

07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

3.04

Operating expenses/income

5,344

44,641

7,090

17,534

3.04.02

General and administrative expenses

-9,077

-19,962

-8,841

-25,821

3.04.02.01

General and administrative

-4,976

-9,658

-5,979

-16,869

3.04.02.02

Management fees

-4,101

-10,304

-2,862

-8,952

3.04.05

Other operating expenses

-987

-2,286

-1,878

-1,584

3.04.06

Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries

15,408

66,889

17,809

44,939

3.05

Profit (loss) before finance income (costs) and taxes

5,344

44,641

7,090

17,534

3.06

Finance income (costs)

-13,331

-43,905

-5,434

-32,275

3.06.01

Finance income

3,539

12,388

4,996

14,794

3.06.02

Finance costs

-16,870

-56,293

-10,430

-47,069

3.07

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-7,987

736

1,656

-14,741

3.09

Profit (loss) from continuing operations, net

-7,987

736

1,656

-14,741

3.11

Profit/loss for the period

-7,987

736

1,656

-14,741

3.99

Earnings per share (R$/share)

3.99.01

Basic earnings per share

3.99.01.01

Common shares

-0.10849

0.01

0.02249

-0.20023

3.99.02

Diluted earnings per share

3.99.02.01

Common shares

-0.10849

0.01

0.02249

-0.20023

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Accumulated for the

Same Quarter in the

Accumulated for the

Code

07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

4.01

Profit for the period

-7,987

736

1,656

-14,741

4.03

Comprehensive income for the period

-7,987

736

1,656

-14,741

