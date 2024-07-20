TECNISA S.A.

São Paulo, July 19, 2024.

O P E R A T I O N A L P R E V I E W S

2 Q 2 4

TECNISA launches R$ 445 million, and Net Sales total R$ 310 million in the second quarter of 2024.

TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the operational preview for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). The data is preliminary and subject to revision by the Company and independent auditors.

Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras, in Jardim das Perdizes, totals PSV of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% corresponds to TECNISA's stake;

Net Sales reaches R$ 310 million (100%), an increase of 169.1% compared to 2Q23;

The Net Sales, measured by SoS, achieved 23,7% in the quarter, an increment of 13.9% compared to 2Q23;

Development Delivery of 2 projects, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributes to the cash generation for the quarter.

Launches 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Developments launched 1 - n.a. 1 0.0% 2 - n.a. Units launched 100 - n.a. 424 -76.4% 524 - n.a. Private area launched (m²) 26,734 - n.a. 41,352 -35.4% 68,086 - n.a. PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100% 445,388 - n.a. 583,000 -23.6% 1,028,388 - n.a. PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 233,829 - n.a. 306,075 -23.6% 539,904 - n.a. Contracted Sales 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Units sold 202 78 159.0% 191 5.8% 393 176 123.3% Private area sold (m²) 21,755 7,752 180.6% 17,712 22.8% 39,467 18,527 113.0% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100% 309,511 115,017 169.1% 238,335 29.9% 547,846 259,347 111.2% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 210,888 93,131 126.4% 173,257 21.7% 384,145 207,410 85.2%