TECNISA S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 08.065.557/0001-12
Company Registry: 35.300.331.613
São Paulo, July 19, 2024.
O P E R A T I O N A L P R E V I E W S
2 Q 2 4
TECNISA launches R$ 445 million, and Net Sales total R$ 310 million in the second quarter of 2024.
TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the operational preview for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). The data is preliminary and subject to revision by the Company and independent auditors.
Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras, in Jardim das Perdizes, totals PSV of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% corresponds to TECNISA's stake;
Net Sales reaches R$ 310 million (100%), an increase of 169.1% compared to 2Q23;
The Net Sales, measured by SoS, achieved 23,7% in the quarter, an increment of 13.9% compared to 2Q23;
Development Delivery of 2 projects, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributes to the cash generation for the quarter.
Launches
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Developments launched
1
-
n.a.
1
0.0%
2
-
n.a.
Units launched
100
-
n.a.
424
-76.4%
524
-
n.a.
Private area launched (m²)
26,734
-
n.a.
41,352
-35.4%
68,086
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100%
445,388
-
n.a.
583,000
-23.6%
1,028,388
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
233,829
-
n.a.
306,075
-23.6%
539,904
-
n.a.
Units sold
202
78
159.0%
191
5.8%
393
176
123.3%
Private area sold (m²)
21,755
7,752
180.6%
17,712
22.8%
39,467
18,527
113.0%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%
309,511
115,017
169.1%
238,335
29.9%
547,846
259,347
111.2%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
210,888
93,131
126.4%
173,257
21.7%
384,145
207,410
85.2%
O P E R A T I O N A L P R E V I E W S T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4
1
L A U N C H E S
In 2Q24, the Company launched the Bosque Cerejeiras in Jardim das Perdizes. With a privileged location, in front of the park, the project has a Potential Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% represents TECNISA's share. Year to date, the Company has launched two projects in Jardim das Perdizes, totaling a PSV of R$ 1.028 million.
Featuring a single tower with 96 units ranging of 222 and 293 m² and 4 duplex units of 435 and 568 m², the development offers comprehensive infrastructure including indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, family space, squash court, beach tennis court, sports bar, and party hall.
To learn more, click here.
Units launched
100
-
n.a.
424
-76.4%
524
-
n.a.
Private area launched (m²)
26,734
-
n.a.
41,352
-35.4%
68,086
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100%
445,388
-
n.a.
583,000
-23.6%
1,028,388
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
233,829
-
n.a.
306,075
-23.6%
539,904
-
n.a.
S A L E S
Gross Sales in 2Q24 amounted to R$ 322 million, increase of 29.1% compared to the previous quarter and a 166.4% compared to 2Q23. The Gross sales, TECNISA's stake, totaled R$ 223 million, an increase of 22.5% compared to the 1Q24 and a 128.0% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. In the first half of 2024, the Company achieved R$ 405 million in gross sales, considering only TECNISA's share, an increase of 84.9% compared to the same period in 2023.
The SoS for the period reached 21.8%, 5.1 b.p. higher than 1Q24, and 12.1 b.p. higher than 2Q23.
Of the total sales in 2Q24, 4.6% correspond to the sale of concluded units, with the remainder consisting of units under construction and in the launch phase.
Gross Sales by construction period (R$ millions, % TECNISA)
=
17%
10%
182
98
180
2
2Q231Q24
22%
223
212
10
2Q24
Concluded units
Under construction Sales Over Supply (SoS)
30%
20%405
219
392
215
412
1H231H24
The Cancellations amounted to R$ 12 million during the period, with $ 12 million attributed to
TECNISA's participation...
In 2Q24, Net Contracted Sales totaled R$ 310 million, an increase of 29.9% over the previous quarter and 169.1% compared to the same period of the last year. Within TECNISA's stake, Net Sales amounted to R$ 211 million, 21.7% higher than the 1Q24 and 126.4% higher than the 2Q23. Year-to-date, Net Sales reached R$ 384 million, an increase of 85.2% compared to the 1H23.
The net sales speed, measured by the "SoS" indicator, reached 20.6% in the quarter, marking a 4.7 b.p. increase from 1Q24 and 11.4 b.p. from 2Q23.
Net Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA)
Sales over Supply (SoS)
28,9%
20,6%
18,8%
384
15,9%
9,2%
211
207
173
93
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
Gross sales (R$ '000) - 100%
321,996
120,890
166.4%
249,351
29.1%
571,347
273,914
108.6%
Gross sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
222,723
97,668
128.0%
181,777
22.5%
404,500
218,778
84.9%
Cancellations (R$ '000) - 100%
(12,486)
(5,873)
112.6%
(11,016)
13.3%
(23,501)
(14,567)
61.3%
Cancellations (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
(11,835)
(4,536)
160.9%
(8,520)
38.9%
(20,356)
(11,368)
79.1%
Units sold
202
78
159.0%
191
5.8%
393
176
123.3%
Private area sold (m²)
21,755
7,752
180.6%
17,712
22.8%
39,467
18,527
113.0%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%
309,511
115,017
169.1%
238,335
29.9%
547,846
259,347
111.2%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
210,888
93,131
126.4%
173,257
21.7%
384,145
207,410
85.2%
I N V E N T O R Y
The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with inventory totaling R$ 1.313 million, of which R$ 885 million is on TECNISA's participation. Within this total, only 1.8% corresponds to completed units.
Lauch year
PSV 100%
PSV TCSA%
Usable area (m²)
Units
% TCSA PSV
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
2024
803
421
46,856
348
47.6%
2023
165
165
11,369
44
18.6%
2022
103
93
5,725
62
10.5%
2021
211
175
16,507
368
19.7%
2020
16
16
1,654
6
1.9%
Until 2019
15
15
2,700
19
1.7%
Total
1,313
885
84,810
847
100.0%
Concluded
16
16
2,768
20
1.8%
Under construction
330
283
23,817
435
32.0%
Launched
967
586
58,225
392
66.2%
D E V E L O P M E N T D E L I V E R Y
In 2Q24, the Company completed the delivery of Highlights Campo Belo and WL Vila Romana, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million and 371 units.
Developments Conclusion
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
Developments concluded
2
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Delivered units
371
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Delivered PSV (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
303,770
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations.
Phone.: +55(11) 3708-1162www.tecnisa.com.br/ri ri@tecnisa.com.br
