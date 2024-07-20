TECNISA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 08.065.557/0001-12

Company Registry: 35.300.331.613

São Paulo, July 19, 2024.

O P E R A T I O N A L P R E V I E W S

2 Q 2 4

TECNISA launches R$ 445 million, and Net Sales total R$ 310 million in the second quarter of 2024.

TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the operational preview for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). The data is preliminary and subject to revision by the Company and independent auditors.

Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras, in Jardim das Perdizes, totals PSV of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% corresponds to TECNISA's stake;

Net Sales reaches R$ 310 million (100%), an increase of 169.1% compared to 2Q23;

The Net Sales, measured by SoS, achieved 23,7% in the quarter, an increment of 13.9% compared to 2Q23;

Development Delivery of 2 projects, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributes to the cash generation for the quarter.

Launches

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

vs. 1H23

Developments launched

1

-

n.a.

1

0.0%

2

-

n.a.

Units launched

100

-

n.a.

424

-76.4%

524

-

n.a.

Private area launched (m²)

26,734

-

n.a.

41,352

-35.4%

68,086

-

n.a.

PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100%

445,388

-

n.a.

583,000

-23.6%

1,028,388

-

n.a.

PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

233,829

-

n.a.

306,075

-23.6%

539,904

-

n.a.

Contracted Sales

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

vs. 1H23

Units sold

202

78

159.0%

191

5.8%

393

176

123.3%

Private area sold (m²)

21,755

7,752

180.6%

17,712

22.8%

39,467

18,527

113.0%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%

309,511

115,017

169.1%

238,335

29.9%

547,846

259,347

111.2%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

210,888

93,131

126.4%

173,257

21.7%

384,145

207,410

85.2%

L A U N C H E S

In 2Q24, the Company launched the Bosque Cerejeiras in Jardim das Perdizes. With a privileged location, in front of the park, the project has a Potential Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% represents TECNISA's share. Year to date, the Company has launched two projects in Jardim das Perdizes, totaling a PSV of R$ 1.028 million.

Featuring a single tower with 96 units ranging of 222 and 293 m² and 4 duplex units of 435 and 568 m², the development offers comprehensive infrastructure including indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, family space, squash court, beach tennis court, sports bar, and party hall.

To learn more, click here.

S A L E S

Gross Sales in 2Q24 amounted to R$ 322 million, increase of 29.1% compared to the previous quarter and a 166.4% compared to 2Q23. The Gross sales, TECNISA's stake, totaled R$ 223 million, an increase of 22.5% compared to the 1Q24 and a 128.0% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. In the first half of 2024, the Company achieved R$ 405 million in gross sales, considering only TECNISA's share, an increase of 84.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

The SoS for the period reached 21.8%, 5.1 b.p. higher than 1Q24, and 12.1 b.p. higher than 2Q23.

Of the total sales in 2Q24, 4.6% correspond to the sale of concluded units, with the remainder consisting of units under construction and in the launch phase.

Gross Sales by construction period (R$ millions, % TECNISA)

=

17%

10%

182

98

180

2

2Q231Q24

22%

223

212

10

2Q24

Concluded units

Under construction Sales Over Supply (SoS)

30%

20%405

219

392

215

412

1H231H24

The Cancellations amounted to R$ 12 million during the period, with $ 12 million attributed to

TECNISA's participation...

In 2Q24, Net Contracted Sales totaled R$ 310 million, an increase of 29.9% over the previous quarter and 169.1% compared to the same period of the last year. Within TECNISA's stake, Net Sales amounted to R$ 211 million, 21.7% higher than the 1Q24 and 126.4% higher than the 2Q23. Year-to-date, Net Sales reached R$ 384 million, an increase of 85.2% compared to the 1H23.

The net sales speed, measured by the "SoS" indicator, reached 20.6% in the quarter, marking a 4.7 b.p. increase from 1Q24 and 11.4 b.p. from 2Q23.

Net Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA)

Sales over Supply (SoS)

28,9%

20,6%

18,8%

384

15,9%

9,2%

211

207

173

93

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

I N V E N T O R Y

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with inventory totaling R$ 1.313 million, of which R$ 885 million is on TECNISA's participation. Within this total, only 1.8% corresponds to completed units.

Lauch year

PSV 100%

PSV TCSA%

Usable area (m²)

Units

% TCSA PSV

(R$ million)

(R$ million)

2024

803

421

46,856

348

47.6%

2023

165

165

11,369

44

18.6%

2022

103

93

5,725

62

10.5%

2021

211

175

16,507

368

19.7%

2020

16

16

1,654

6

1.9%

Until 2019

15

15

2,700

19

1.7%

Total

1,313

885

84,810

847

100.0%

Concluded

16

16

2,768

20

1.8%

Under construction

330

283

23,817

435

32.0%

Launched

967

586

58,225

392

66.2%

D E V E L O P M E N T D E L I V E R Y

In 2Q24, the Company completed the delivery of Highlights Campo Belo and WL Vila Romana, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million and 371 units.

Developments Conclusion

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

Developments concluded

2

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Delivered units

371

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Delivered PSV (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

303,770

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations.

Phone.: +55(11) 3708-1162www.tecnisa.com.br/ri ri@tecnisa.com.br

