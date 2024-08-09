TECNISA S.A.

São Paulo, August 8th, 2024.

E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A

2 Q 2 4

Net sales increase 169% compared to the 2Q23, reaching R$ 310 million on the second quarter of 2024. Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras in Jardim das Perdizes, totals a PSV of R$ 445 million.

TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, in Reais (R$), in accordance with corporate law.

In 2Q24, the Launch of Bosque Cerejeiras, located in Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo-SP, reported a PSV of R$ 445 million, with R$ 234 million being TECNISA's share.

Gross sales reached R$ 322 million, increase of 166.4% in relation to the 2Q23 (R$ 121 million).

Delivery of two projects during the quarter, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributing to the cash generation for the quarter.

The Consolidated Cash Position ended 2Q24 at R$225 million, 35.4% higher than the 2Q23.

The Net Result was a loss of R$ 31 million.

The Adjusted Cash Generation R$ 26 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The Backlog Gross Profit reached R$ 78 million in 2Q24, increase of 20.9% compared to the 2Q23.

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

In this quarter, we experienced a notable 169% growth in net sales volume compared to the same period last year, reaching R$ 322 million. This performance was driven by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development, located in Jardim das Perdizes, which presented a PSV of R$ 445 million. With 40 days since its launch, the project has sold 20% of its units.

The quarter was also marked by the first launch under the tencasa brand in the low-income segment, totaling a PSV of R$ 210 million, of which the Company holds a 10% stake.

The issuance of the Habite-se for the Highlights Campo Belo and W/L Vila Romana developments totaled a PSV of R$ 304 million. These deliveries have been contributing to the Company's Adjusted Cash Generation, which reached R$ 26 million for the quarter. This year, project deliveries will be a key driver in reducing the Company's indebtedness.

With the contribution of higher margins from recent launches, the Company achieved an Appropriated Gross Profit1 of R$ 216 million, with an Appropriated Gross Margin of 35%.

In turn, the Adjusted Gross Profit¹ totaled R$ 32 million for the quarter, with an Adjusted Gross Margin of 17%, improving by 53% compared to 2Q23.

We thank our employees for their dedication, as well as the trust placed in us by our shareholders, clients, partners, and suppliers. We reiterate our commitment to generating value in a sustainable manner and to the ongoing pursuit of excellence in our activities.

Fernando Tadeu Perez - CEO

1 Consider the sum of consolidated revenues and costs, including Jardim das Perdizes and Unik, which are part of TECNISA.

SUMÁRIO

 

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

2

TECNISA MAIN FIGURES

4

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

5

LAUNCHES

5

CONTRACTED SALES

6

LANDBANK

8

INVENTORY AT MARKET VALUE

9

DEVELOPMENT DELIVERY

11

RECEIVABLES TRANSFER

11

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

13

OPERATING REVENUE

13

COST OF PROPERTIES SOLD AND SERVICES RENDERED

14

(ADJUSTED)GROSS INCOME AND GROSS MARGIN

15

BACKLOG RESULTS

16

SELLING EXPENSES

16

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

17

ADJUSTED EBITDA

17

FINANCIAL RESULT

18

EQUITY IN SUBSIDIARIES

19

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)

19

NET INCOME

20

CASH POSITION AND INDEBTEDNESS

20

TRADE ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES

21

2Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE

23

IR CONTACTS

23

APPENDIX

24

APPENDIX 1 - INCOME STATEMENT

24

APPENDIX 2 - BALANCE SHEET

25

APPENDIX 3 - CASH FLOW

27

APPENDIX 4 - DEVELOPMENTS INDICATORS

28

APPENDIX 5 - GLOSSARY

29

TECNISA MAIN FIGURES

Launches

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

 

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developments launched

1

-

n.a.

1

0,0%

2

-

n.a.

Units launched

100

-

n.a.

424

-76,4%

524

-

n.a.

Private area launched (m²)

26.734

-

n.a.

41.352

-35,4%

68.086

-

n.a.

PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100%

445.388

-

n.a.

583.000

-23,6%

1.028.388

-

n.a.

PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

233.829

-

n.a.

306.075

-23,6%

539.904

-

n.a.

Contracted Sales

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

 

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units sold

202

78

159,0%

191

5,8%

393

176

123,3%

Private area sold (m²)

21.755

7.752

180,6%

17.712

22,8%

39.467

18.527

113,0%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%

309.511

115.017

169,1%

238.335

29,9%

547.846

259.347

111,2%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

210.888

93.131

126,4%

173.257

21,7%

384.145

207.410

85,2%

Land Bank

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

 

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Landbank (R$ millions) - 100%

5.333

6.670

-20,0%

6.053

-11,9%

5.333

6.670

-20,0%

Landbank (R$ millions) - % TECNISA

2.821

4.310

-34,6%

3.500

-19,4%

2.821

4.310

-34,6%

Financial Figures

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

 

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating revenues

178.512

91.136

95,9%

87.398

104,3%

265.910

224.697

18,3%

Adjusted gross income

12.322

23.513

-47,6%

5.469

125,3%

17.791

64.882

-72,6%

Adjusted gross margin (%)

6,9%

25,8%

-18,9 p.p.

6,3%

0,6 p.p.

6,7%

28,9%

-22,2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA

(1.827)

20.906

-108,7%

4.318

-142,3%

2.491

46.483

-94,6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

-1,0%

22,9%

-24,0 p.p.

4,9%

-6,0 p.p.

0,9%

20,7%

-19,8 p.p.

Net income in the period

(31.308)

4.577

-784,0%

(20.670)

51,5%

(51.978)

8.723

-695,9%

Net margin (%)

-17,5%

5,0%

-22,6 p.p.

-23,7%

6,1 p.p.

-19,5%

3,9%

-23,4 p.p.

Earnings per share (ex-treasury shares)

(0,4253)

0,0622

-784,0%

(0,2808)

51,5%

(0,7060)

0,1185

-695,9%

Net backlog revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

287.220

227.480

26,3%

254.600

12,8%

287.220

227.480

26,3%

(=) Gross income to be recognized

77.716

64.270

20,9%

70.102

10,9%

77.716

64.270

20,9%

Backlog margin, net of taxes on sales (%)

27,1%

28,3%

-1,2 p.p.

27,5%

-0,5 p.p.

27,1%

28,3%

-1,2 p.p.

Indebtedness

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

 

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity (1)

480.659

631.199

-23,8%

513.623

-6,4%

480.659

631.199

-23,8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

178.968

143.211

25,0%

176.331

1,5%

178.968

143.211

25,0%

Financial assets

45.699

22.678

101,5%

29.333

55,8%

45.699

22.678

101,5%

Cash, equivalents and financial assets

224.667

165.889

35,4%

205.664

9,2%

224.667

165.889

35,4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(-) Guarantor of Assigned Receivables

(150)

(210)

-28,6%

(163)

-8,0%

(150)

(210)

-28,6%

(-) Debentures

(645.083)

(582.609)

10,7%

(643.359)

0,3%

(645.083)

(582.609)

10,7%

(-) Other corporate debts

-

(2.503)

-100,0%

-

n.a.

-

(2.503)

-100,0%

Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH]

(420.566)

(419.433)

0,3%

(437.858)

-3,9%

(420.566)

(419.433)

0,3%

Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH] / Shareholders' equity

-87,5%

-66,5%

-21,0 p.p.

-85,2%

-2,2 p.p.

-87,5%

-66,5%

-21,0 p.p.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(-) Production finance

(113.071)

(78.209)

44,6%

(118.453)

-4,5%

(113.071)

(78.209)

44,6%

Net cash (debt) / Shareholders' equity

-111,0%

-78,8%

-32,2 p.p.

-108,3%

-2,7 p.p.

-111,0%

-78,8%

-32,2 p.p.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash (burn) generation (2)

22.674

(33.566)

-167,6%

57.414

-60,5%

80.088

(54.211)

-247,7%

Adjusted cash(burn) generation without IFRS (3)

26.171

(26.929)

-197,2%

56.766

-53,9%

82.937

(50.274)

-265,0%

  1. Net Equity including minority interest.
  2. Cash Generation, measured by the variation in net debt.
  3. Considers the cash generation (consumption) of projects under equity method accounting.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

L A U N C H E S

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company launched the Bosque Cerejeiras project, located in Jardim das Perdizes. The project features one tower with 96 units of 222 and 293 m² and 4 duplex units of 435 and 568 m², totaling a General Sales Value of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% pertains to TECNISA's share.

The project's infrastructure is comprehensive, including an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, family space, squash court, beach tennis court, sports bar, and party room.

During the quarter, the Company also launched its first project under the tencasa brand, which focuses on the low-income segment, presenting the Mais Vila Andrade development.

In partnership with Plano&Plano, the project is in the Vila Andrade neighborhood in the Morumbi region, with a Total Sales Value of R$ 210 million, of which tencasa holds a 10% stake.

The project features four towers with 989 units of 2 bedrooms and 32 m² of private area. The infrastructure of the development includes an outdoor pool, barbecue area, playroom, coworking and wellness space, gym, playground, game room, and a rooftop.

For the year-to-date, the launches total R$ 1.238 million.

C O N T R A C T E D S A L E S

Gross Contracted Sales totaled R$ 322.0 million, of which R$ 222.7 million in the TECNISA's share, an increase of 127.9% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 97.7 million) and 22.5% compared to the 1Q24 (R$ 181.8 million). Year to date, the Gross Sales totaled R$ 404.5 million, increase of 84.9% in relation with the 1H23 (R$ 218.8 million).

The Gross Sales Speed, TECNISA's stake, measured by the Gross Sales Over Supply ("SOS") indicator, was 21.8% in the 2Q24, 12.1 p.p. higher than the 2Q23 (9.6%) and 5.1 p.p. in relation to the previous quarter (16.7%). Year to date, the gross SOS increased 10.6 p.p. compared to the same period of the last year, reaching 30.4%.

Gross Contracted Sales (R$ million, 100%)

+108.6%

 

+166.4%

 

 

571

 

 

 

 

 

 

+29.1%

 

 

 

249

322

274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

Gross Contracted Sales

 

(R$ million, % TECNISA)

+84.9%

 

 

+127.9%

 

 

 

=

 

+22.5%

 

405

 

182

223

219

 

 

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

The Cancellations in the period totaled R$ R$ 11.8 million, increase of 38.9% compared to the previous quarter. This increase is primarily due to a legal action in which the Public Prosecutor's Office is challenging the validity of the approvals for the Belaterra development, leading clients to request contract terminations. TECNISA emphasizes that all approvals for the development were duly obtained and is confident in the dismissal of the action. Nevertheless, considering the clients' requests for contract terminations, the Company has made a provision for 100% of the units for terminations and states that it will not commence construction until the matter is resolved.

Therefore, the Net Contracted Sales, TECNISA's share, reached R$ 210.9 million in the quarter, representing an increase of 126.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 93.1 million) and 21.7% rise in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 173.3 million). Year to date, the Net Contracted Sales totaled R$ 384.1 million, increase of 85.2% compared to the 1H23 (R$ 207.4 million).

As consequence, the Net SOS in the 2Q24 was 20.6% compared to 9.2% in 2Q23 and 15.9% in 1Q24. In the first six months of the year, the Net SOS reached 28.9%, increase of 10.1 p.p. compared to the 1H23.

Net Contracted Sales

+111.2%

(R$ million, 100%)

 

 

+169.1%

 

 

548

 

 

+29.9%

 

 

 

 

310

259

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

Net Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA)

 

+126.4%

 

 

 

 

+85.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

+21.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

173

211

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

 

1H23

 

 

1H24

 

Contracted Sales

2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

1Q24

 

2Q24

1H24

1H23

1H24

vs. 2Q23

vs. 1Q24

vs. 1H23

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross sales (R$ '000) - 100%

321,996

120,890

166.4%

249,351

29.1%

571,347

273,914

108.6%

Gross sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

222,723

97,668

128.0%

181,777

22.5%

404,500

218,778

84.9%

Cancellations (R$ '000) - 100%

(12,486)

(5,873)

112.6%

(11,016)

13.3%

(23,501)

(14,567)

61.3%

Cancellations (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

(11,835)

(4,536)

160.9%

(8,520)

38.9%

(20,356)

(11,368)

79.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units sold

202

78

159.0%

191

5.8%

393

176

123.3%

Private area sold (m²)

21,755

7,752

180.6%

17,712

22.8%

39,467

18,527

113.0%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%

309,511

115,017

169.1%

238,335

29.9%

547,846

259,347

111.2%

Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA

210,888

93,131

126.4%

173,257

21.7%

384,145

207,410

85.2%

L A N D B A N K

The Company's Landbank recorded in 2Q24 a Potential Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 2,821 million, TECNISA's stake, reduction of 20.5% in relation to the previous quarter (R$ 3,500 million) and 35.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 4,310 million). The variation in the value of the land portfolio is explained

  1. by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development in Jardim das Perdizes, and [ii] by the sale of two plots of land in São Paulo - SP. One of the plots, located in the Interlagos region, was sold for R$ 32 million, with payment expected through a financial exchange, with TECNISA retaining a 10% stake via tencasa (TECNISA's brand for the low-income segment). The other plot, located in the Vila Mariana region, was sold for R$ 42 million, with payment expected through a physical exchange.

Variation of Landbank

R$ million)

4

Sale of and

aunches

Ad ustments

4

In line with the Company's strategic focus, 98% of its land is in São Paulo and 96% is focused on the middle and high-income segment (Premium segment).

Geographical Breakdown

 

Segment Breakdown

(2Q24)

2%

(2Q24)

 

4%

 

 

98%

 

 

 

96%

 

 

 

 

 

 

São Paulo

 

Ceará

 

 

Premium

 

Flex

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the end of 2Q24, the Company had a potential PSV of R$ 808 million in approved projects and R$ 428 million in the process of obtaining approval permits from the São Paulo City Hall. The lands of the Project of Jardim das Perdizes presented, on June 30, 2024, a PSV of R$ 2,170 million, TECNISA's stake.

I N V E N T O R Y A T M A R K E T V A L U E

TECNISA ended 2Q24 with R$ 1,313 million in inventory at market value, of which R$ 885 million referred to TECNISA's stake. This value represents a reduction of 3.2% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 914 million), and a decrease of 2.3% in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 906 million). At the end of this quarter, 99% of the Company's inventory was in São Paulo, strategic focus region, which stands out for its resilience and liquidity.

Geographical Breakdown

 

Status Breakdown

 

(2Q24)

1%

(2Q24)

2%

32%

66%

99%

São Paulo

 

Other States

 

To initiate

 

Under construction

 

Concluded

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The table below shows the PSV, usable area, and number of units in inventory for 2Q24, according to the year of launch:

Lauch year

PSV 100% (R$

PSV TCSA%

Usable area

Units

% TCSA PSV

million)

(R$ million)

(m²)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

803

421

46,856

348

47.6%

2023

165

165

11,369

44

18.6%

2022

103

93

5,725

62

10.5%

2021

211

175

16,507

368

19.7%

2020

16

16

1,654

6

1.9%

Until 2019

15

15

2,700

19

1.7%

Total

1,313

885

84,810

847

100.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Concluded

16

16

2,768

20

1.8%

Under construction

724

490

49,021

703

55.4%

Launched

573

379

33,021

124

42.8%

It's worth mentioning the inventory's variation between the quarters:

Inventory Evolution 1Q24 vs. 2Q24

(R$ million)

-2,3%

The adjustment refers to the decision to retain the units of The Five Hotel, located in Curitiba-PR, for investment purposes. The Company emphasizes that the hotel's occupancy rates have been increasing gradually, with prospects for higher dividends, and therefore has temporarily suspended efforts to sell the asset.

