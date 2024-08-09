TECNISA S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 08.065.557/0001-12 Company Registry: 35.300.331.613 São Paulo, August 8th, 2024. E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A 2 Q 2 4 Net sales increase 169% compared to the 2Q23, reaching R$ 310 million on the second quarter of 2024. Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras in Jardim das Perdizes, totals a PSV of R$ 445 million. TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, in Reais (R$), in accordance with corporate law. In 2Q24, the Launch of Bosque Cerejeiras, located in Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo-SP, reported a PSV of R$ 445 million, with R$ 234 million being TECNISA's share. Gross sales reached R$ 322 million, increase of 166.4% in relation to the 2Q23 (R$ 121 million). Delivery of two projects during the quarter, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributing to the cash generation for the quarter. The Consolidated Cash Position ended 2Q24 at R$225 million, 35.4% higher than the 2Q23. The Net Result was a loss of R$ 31 million. The Adjusted Cash Generation R$ 26 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Backlog Gross Profit reached R$ 78 million in 2Q24, increase of 20.9% compared to the 2Q23. E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 1

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT In this quarter, we experienced a notable 169% growth in net sales volume compared to the same period last year, reaching R$ 322 million. This performance was driven by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development, located in Jardim das Perdizes, which presented a PSV of R$ 445 million. With 40 days since its launch, the project has sold 20% of its units. The quarter was also marked by the first launch under the tencasa brand in the low-income segment, totaling a PSV of R$ 210 million, of which the Company holds a 10% stake. The issuance of the Habite-se for the Highlights Campo Belo and W/L Vila Romana developments totaled a PSV of R$ 304 million. These deliveries have been contributing to the Company's Adjusted Cash Generation, which reached R$ 26 million for the quarter. This year, project deliveries will be a key driver in reducing the Company's indebtedness. With the contribution of higher margins from recent launches, the Company achieved an Appropriated Gross Profit1 of R$ 216 million, with an Appropriated Gross Margin of 35%. In turn, the Adjusted Gross Profit¹ totaled R$ 32 million for the quarter, with an Adjusted Gross Margin of 17%, improving by 53% compared to 2Q23. We thank our employees for their dedication, as well as the trust placed in us by our shareholders, clients, partners, and suppliers. We reiterate our commitment to generating value in a sustainable manner and to the ongoing pursuit of excellence in our activities. Fernando Tadeu Perez - CEO 1 Consider the sum of consolidated revenues and costs, including Jardim das Perdizes and Unik, which are part of TECNISA. E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 2

SUMÁRIO MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT 2 TECNISA MAIN FIGURES 4 OPERATING PERFORMANCE 5 LAUNCHES 5 CONTRACTED SALES 6 LANDBANK 8 INVENTORY AT MARKET VALUE 9 DEVELOPMENT DELIVERY 11 RECEIVABLES TRANSFER 11 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 13 OPERATING REVENUE 13 COST OF PROPERTIES SOLD AND SERVICES RENDERED 14 (ADJUSTED)GROSS INCOME AND GROSS MARGIN 15 BACKLOG RESULTS 16 SELLING EXPENSES 16 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 17 ADJUSTED EBITDA 17 FINANCIAL RESULT 18 EQUITY IN SUBSIDIARIES 19 OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) 19 NET INCOME 20 CASH POSITION AND INDEBTEDNESS 20 TRADE ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES 21 2Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE 23 IR CONTACTS 23 APPENDIX 24 APPENDIX 1 - INCOME STATEMENT 24 APPENDIX 2 - BALANCE SHEET 25 APPENDIX 3 - CASH FLOW 27 APPENDIX 4 - DEVELOPMENTS INDICATORS 28 APPENDIX 5 - GLOSSARY 29 E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 3

TECNISA MAIN FIGURES Launches 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Developments launched 1 - n.a. 1 0,0% 2 - n.a. Units launched 100 - n.a. 424 -76,4% 524 - n.a. Private area launched (m²) 26.734 - n.a. 41.352 -35,4% 68.086 - n.a. PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100% 445.388 - n.a. 583.000 -23,6% 1.028.388 - n.a. PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 233.829 - n.a. 306.075 -23,6% 539.904 - n.a. Contracted Sales 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Units sold 202 78 159,0% 191 5,8% 393 176 123,3% Private area sold (m²) 21.755 7.752 180,6% 17.712 22,8% 39.467 18.527 113,0% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100% 309.511 115.017 169,1% 238.335 29,9% 547.846 259.347 111,2% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 210.888 93.131 126,4% 173.257 21,7% 384.145 207.410 85,2% Land Bank 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Landbank (R$ millions) - 100% 5.333 6.670 -20,0% 6.053 -11,9% 5.333 6.670 -20,0% Landbank (R$ millions) - % TECNISA 2.821 4.310 -34,6% 3.500 -19,4% 2.821 4.310 -34,6% Financial Figures 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Net operating revenues 178.512 91.136 95,9% 87.398 104,3% 265.910 224.697 18,3% Adjusted gross income 12.322 23.513 -47,6% 5.469 125,3% 17.791 64.882 -72,6% Adjusted gross margin (%) 6,9% 25,8% -18,9 p.p. 6,3% 0,6 p.p. 6,7% 28,9% -22,2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA (1.827) 20.906 -108,7% 4.318 -142,3% 2.491 46.483 -94,6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) -1,0% 22,9% -24,0 p.p. 4,9% -6,0 p.p. 0,9% 20,7% -19,8 p.p. Net income in the period (31.308) 4.577 -784,0% (20.670) 51,5% (51.978) 8.723 -695,9% Net margin (%) -17,5% 5,0% -22,6 p.p. -23,7% 6,1 p.p. -19,5% 3,9% -23,4 p.p. Earnings per share (ex-treasury shares) (0,4253) 0,0622 -784,0% (0,2808) 51,5% (0,7060) 0,1185 -695,9% Net backlog revenues 287.220 227.480 26,3% 254.600 12,8% 287.220 227.480 26,3% (=) Gross income to be recognized 77.716 64.270 20,9% 70.102 10,9% 77.716 64.270 20,9% Backlog margin, net of taxes on sales (%) 27,1% 28,3% -1,2 p.p. 27,5% -0,5 p.p. 27,1% 28,3% -1,2 p.p. Indebtedness 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Shareholders' Equity (1) 480.659 631.199 -23,8% 513.623 -6,4% 480.659 631.199 -23,8% Cash and cash equivalents 178.968 143.211 25,0% 176.331 1,5% 178.968 143.211 25,0% Financial assets 45.699 22.678 101,5% 29.333 55,8% 45.699 22.678 101,5% Cash, equivalents and financial assets 224.667 165.889 35,4% 205.664 9,2% 224.667 165.889 35,4% (-) Guarantor of Assigned Receivables (150) (210) -28,6% (163) -8,0% (150) (210) -28,6% (-) Debentures (645.083) (582.609) 10,7% (643.359) 0,3% (645.083) (582.609) 10,7% (-) Other corporate debts - (2.503) -100,0% - n.a. - (2.503) -100,0% Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH] (420.566) (419.433) 0,3% (437.858) -3,9% (420.566) (419.433) 0,3% Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH] / Shareholders' equity -87,5% -66,5% -21,0 p.p. -85,2% -2,2 p.p. -87,5% -66,5% -21,0 p.p. (-) Production finance (113.071) (78.209) 44,6% (118.453) -4,5% (113.071) (78.209) 44,6% Net cash (debt) / Shareholders' equity -111,0% -78,8% -32,2 p.p. -108,3% -2,7 p.p. -111,0% -78,8% -32,2 p.p. Cash (burn) generation (2) 22.674 (33.566) -167,6% 57.414 -60,5% 80.088 (54.211) -247,7% Adjusted cash(burn) generation without IFRS (3) 26.171 (26.929) -197,2% 56.766 -53,9% 82.937 (50.274) -265,0% Net Equity including minority interest. Cash Generation, measured by the variation in net debt. Considers the cash generation (consumption) of projects under equity method accounting. E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 4

OPERATING PERFORMANCE L A U N C H E S In the second quarter of 2024, the Company launched the Bosque Cerejeiras project, located in Jardim das Perdizes. The project features one tower with 96 units of 222 and 293 m² and 4 duplex units of 435 and 568 m², totaling a General Sales Value of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% pertains to TECNISA's share. The project's infrastructure is comprehensive, including an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, family space, squash court, beach tennis court, sports bar, and party room. During the quarter, the Company also launched its first project under the tencasa brand, which focuses on the low-income segment, presenting the Mais Vila Andrade development. In partnership with Plano&Plano, the project is in the Vila Andrade neighborhood in the Morumbi region, with a Total Sales Value of R$ 210 million, of which tencasa holds a 10% stake. The project features four towers with 989 units of 2 bedrooms and 32 m² of private area. The infrastructure of the development includes an outdoor pool, barbecue area, playroom, coworking and wellness space, gym, playground, game room, and a rooftop. E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 5

For the year-to-date, the launches total R$ 1.238 million. C O N T R A C T E D S A L E S Gross Contracted Sales totaled R$ 322.0 million, of which R$ 222.7 million in the TECNISA's share, an increase of 127.9% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 97.7 million) and 22.5% compared to the 1Q24 (R$ 181.8 million). Year to date, the Gross Sales totaled R$ 404.5 million, increase of 84.9% in relation with the 1H23 (R$ 218.8 million). The Gross Sales Speed, TECNISA's stake, measured by the Gross Sales Over Supply ("SOS") indicator, was 21.8% in the 2Q24, 12.1 p.p. higher than the 2Q23 (9.6%) and 5.1 p.p. in relation to the previous quarter (16.7%). Year to date, the gross SOS increased 10.6 p.p. compared to the same period of the last year, reaching 30.4%. Gross Contracted Sales (R$ million, 100%) +108.6% +166.4% 571 +29.1% 249 322 274 121 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 1H23 1H24 E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 6

Gross Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA) +84.9% +127.9% = +22.5% 405 182 223 219 98 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 1H23 1H24 The Cancellations in the period totaled R$ R$ 11.8 million, increase of 38.9% compared to the previous quarter. This increase is primarily due to a legal action in which the Public Prosecutor's Office is challenging the validity of the approvals for the Belaterra development, leading clients to request contract terminations. TECNISA emphasizes that all approvals for the development were duly obtained and is confident in the dismissal of the action. Nevertheless, considering the clients' requests for contract terminations, the Company has made a provision for 100% of the units for terminations and states that it will not commence construction until the matter is resolved. Therefore, the Net Contracted Sales, TECNISA's share, reached R$ 210.9 million in the quarter, representing an increase of 126.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 93.1 million) and 21.7% rise in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 173.3 million). Year to date, the Net Contracted Sales totaled R$ 384.1 million, increase of 85.2% compared to the 1H23 (R$ 207.4 million). As consequence, the Net SOS in the 2Q24 was 20.6% compared to 9.2% in 2Q23 and 15.9% in 1Q24. In the first six months of the year, the Net SOS reached 28.9%, increase of 10.1 p.p. compared to the 1H23. Net Contracted Sales +111.2% (R$ million, 100%) +169.1% 548 +29.9% 310 259 238 115 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 1H23 1H24 E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 7

Net Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA) +126.4% +85.2% +21.7% 384 173 211 207 93 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 1H23 1H24 Contracted Sales 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q24 1H24 1H23 1H24 vs. 2Q23 vs. 1Q24 vs. 1H23 Gross sales (R$ '000) - 100% 321,996 120,890 166.4% 249,351 29.1% 571,347 273,914 108.6% Gross sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 222,723 97,668 128.0% 181,777 22.5% 404,500 218,778 84.9% Cancellations (R$ '000) - 100% (12,486) (5,873) 112.6% (11,016) 13.3% (23,501) (14,567) 61.3% Cancellations (R$ '000) - % TECNISA (11,835) (4,536) 160.9% (8,520) 38.9% (20,356) (11,368) 79.1% Units sold 202 78 159.0% 191 5.8% 393 176 123.3% Private area sold (m²) 21,755 7,752 180.6% 17,712 22.8% 39,467 18,527 113.0% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100% 309,511 115,017 169.1% 238,335 29.9% 547,846 259,347 111.2% Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA 210,888 93,131 126.4% 173,257 21.7% 384,145 207,410 85.2% L A N D B A N K The Company's Landbank recorded in 2Q24 a Potential Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 2,821 million, TECNISA's stake, reduction of 20.5% in relation to the previous quarter (R$ 3,500 million) and 35.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 4,310 million). The variation in the value of the land portfolio is explained by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development in Jardim das Perdizes, and [ii] by the sale of two plots of land in São Paulo - SP. One of the plots, located in the Interlagos region, was sold for R$ 32 million, with payment expected through a financial exchange, with TECNISA retaining a 10% stake via tencasa (TECNISA's brand for the low-income segment). The other plot, located in the Vila Mariana region, was sold for R$ 42 million, with payment expected through a physical exchange. Variation of Landbank R$ million) 4 Sale of and aunches Ad ustments 4 E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 8

In line with the Company's strategic focus, 98% of its land is in São Paulo and 96% is focused on the middle and high-income segment (Premium segment). Geographical Breakdown Segment Breakdown (2Q24) 2% (2Q24) 4% 98% 96% São Paulo Ceará Premium Flex At the end of 2Q24, the Company had a potential PSV of R$ 808 million in approved projects and R$ 428 million in the process of obtaining approval permits from the São Paulo City Hall. The lands of the Project of Jardim das Perdizes presented, on June 30, 2024, a PSV of R$ 2,170 million, TECNISA's stake. I N V E N T O R Y A T M A R K E T V A L U E TECNISA ended 2Q24 with R$ 1,313 million in inventory at market value, of which R$ 885 million referred to TECNISA's stake. This value represents a reduction of 3.2% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 914 million), and a decrease of 2.3% in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 906 million). At the end of this quarter, 99% of the Company's inventory was in São Paulo, strategic focus region, which stands out for its resilience and liquidity. Geographical Breakdown Status Breakdown (2Q24) 1% (2Q24) 2% 32% 66% 99% São Paulo Other States To initiate Under construction Concluded E A R N I N G S R E L E A S E T E C N I S A S . A . - 2 Q 2 4 9