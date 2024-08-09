TECNISA S.A.
São Paulo, August 8th, 2024.
2 Q 2 4
Net sales increase 169% compared to the 2Q23, reaching R$ 310 million on the second quarter of 2024. Lauch of Bosque Cerejeiras in Jardim das Perdizes, totals a PSV of R$ 445 million.
TECNISA S.A. (B3: TCSA3) announces the results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, in Reais (R$), in accordance with corporate law.
In 2Q24, the Launch of Bosque Cerejeiras, located in Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo-SP, reported a PSV of R$ 445 million, with R$ 234 million being TECNISA's share.
Gross sales reached R$ 322 million, increase of 166.4% in relation to the 2Q23 (R$ 121 million).
Delivery of two projects during the quarter, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million, contributing to the cash generation for the quarter.
The Consolidated Cash Position ended 2Q24 at R$225 million, 35.4% higher than the 2Q23.
The Net Result was a loss of R$ 31 million.
The Adjusted Cash Generation R$ 26 million in the second quarter of 2024.
The Backlog Gross Profit reached R$ 78 million in 2Q24, increase of 20.9% compared to the 2Q23.
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
In this quarter, we experienced a notable 169% growth in net sales volume compared to the same period last year, reaching R$ 322 million. This performance was driven by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development, located in Jardim das Perdizes, which presented a PSV of R$ 445 million. With 40 days since its launch, the project has sold 20% of its units.
The quarter was also marked by the first launch under the tencasa brand in the low-income segment, totaling a PSV of R$ 210 million, of which the Company holds a 10% stake.
The issuance of the Habite-se for the Highlights Campo Belo and W/L Vila Romana developments totaled a PSV of R$ 304 million. These deliveries have been contributing to the Company's Adjusted Cash Generation, which reached R$ 26 million for the quarter. This year, project deliveries will be a key driver in reducing the Company's indebtedness.
With the contribution of higher margins from recent launches, the Company achieved an Appropriated Gross Profit1 of R$ 216 million, with an Appropriated Gross Margin of 35%.
In turn, the Adjusted Gross Profit¹ totaled R$ 32 million for the quarter, with an Adjusted Gross Margin of 17%, improving by 53% compared to 2Q23.
We thank our employees for their dedication, as well as the trust placed in us by our shareholders, clients, partners, and suppliers. We reiterate our commitment to generating value in a sustainable manner and to the ongoing pursuit of excellence in our activities.
Fernando Tadeu Perez - CEO
1 Consider the sum of consolidated revenues and costs, including Jardim das Perdizes and Unik, which are part of TECNISA.
SUMÁRIO
DEVELOPMENT DELIVERY
11
RECEIVABLES TRANSFER
11
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
13
OPERATING REVENUE
13
COST OF PROPERTIES SOLD AND SERVICES RENDERED
14
(ADJUSTED)GROSS INCOME AND GROSS MARGIN
15
BACKLOG RESULTS
16
SELLING EXPENSES
16
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
17
ADJUSTED EBITDA
17
FINANCIAL RESULT
18
EQUITY IN SUBSIDIARIES
19
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
19
NET INCOME
20
CASH POSITION AND INDEBTEDNESS
20
TRADE ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES
21
23
IR CONTACTS
23
APPENDIX
24
APPENDIX 1 - INCOME STATEMENT
24
APPENDIX 2 - BALANCE SHEET
25
APPENDIX 3 - CASH FLOW
27
APPENDIX 4 - DEVELOPMENTS INDICATORS
28
APPENDIX 5 - GLOSSARY
29
TECNISA MAIN FIGURES
Launches
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Developments launched
1
-
n.a.
1
0,0%
2
-
n.a.
Units launched
100
-
n.a.
424
-76,4%
524
-
n.a.
Private area launched (m²)
26.734
-
n.a.
41.352
-35,4%
68.086
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - 100%
445.388
-
n.a.
583.000
-23,6%
1.028.388
-
n.a.
PSV launched (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
233.829
-
n.a.
306.075
-23,6%
539.904
-
n.a.
Contracted Sales
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Units sold
202
78
159,0%
191
5,8%
393
176
123,3%
Private area sold (m²)
21.755
7.752
180,6%
17.712
22,8%
39.467
18.527
113,0%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%
309.511
115.017
169,1%
238.335
29,9%
547.846
259.347
111,2%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
210.888
93.131
126,4%
173.257
21,7%
384.145
207.410
85,2%
Land Bank
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Landbank (R$ millions) - 100%
5.333
6.670
-20,0%
6.053
-11,9%
5.333
6.670
-20,0%
Landbank (R$ millions) - % TECNISA
2.821
4.310
-34,6%
3.500
-19,4%
2.821
4.310
-34,6%
Financial Figures
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Net operating revenues
178.512
91.136
95,9%
87.398
104,3%
265.910
224.697
18,3%
Adjusted gross income
12.322
23.513
-47,6%
5.469
125,3%
17.791
64.882
-72,6%
Adjusted gross margin (%)
6,9%
25,8%
-18,9 p.p.
6,3%
0,6 p.p.
6,7%
28,9%
-22,2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA
(1.827)
20.906
-108,7%
4.318
-142,3%
2.491
46.483
-94,6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
-1,0%
22,9%
-24,0 p.p.
4,9%
-6,0 p.p.
0,9%
20,7%
-19,8 p.p.
Net income in the period
(31.308)
4.577
-784,0%
(20.670)
51,5%
(51.978)
8.723
-695,9%
Net margin (%)
-17,5%
5,0%
-22,6 p.p.
-23,7%
6,1 p.p.
-19,5%
3,9%
-23,4 p.p.
Earnings per share (ex-treasury shares)
(0,4253)
0,0622
-784,0%
(0,2808)
51,5%
(0,7060)
0,1185
-695,9%
Net backlog revenues
287.220
227.480
26,3%
254.600
12,8%
287.220
227.480
26,3%
(=) Gross income to be recognized
77.716
64.270
20,9%
70.102
10,9%
77.716
64.270
20,9%
Backlog margin, net of taxes on sales (%)
27,1%
28,3%
-1,2 p.p.
27,5%
-0,5 p.p.
27,1%
28,3%
-1,2 p.p.
Indebtedness
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Shareholders' Equity (1)
480.659
631.199
-23,8%
513.623
-6,4%
480.659
631.199
-23,8%
Cash and cash equivalents
178.968
143.211
25,0%
176.331
1,5%
178.968
143.211
25,0%
Financial assets
45.699
22.678
101,5%
29.333
55,8%
45.699
22.678
101,5%
Cash, equivalents and financial assets
224.667
165.889
35,4%
205.664
9,2%
224.667
165.889
35,4%
(-) Guarantor of Assigned Receivables
(150)
(210)
-28,6%
(163)
-8,0%
(150)
(210)
-28,6%
(-) Debentures
(645.083)
(582.609)
10,7%
(643.359)
0,3%
(645.083)
(582.609)
10,7%
(-) Other corporate debts
-
(2.503)
-100,0%
-
n.a.
-
(2.503)
-100,0%
Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH]
(420.566)
(419.433)
0,3%
(437.858)
-3,9%
(420.566)
(419.433)
0,3%
Net cash (debt) [ex-SFH] / Shareholders' equity
-87,5%
-66,5%
-21,0 p.p.
-85,2%
-2,2 p.p.
-87,5%
-66,5%
-21,0 p.p.
(-) Production finance
(113.071)
(78.209)
44,6%
(118.453)
-4,5%
(113.071)
(78.209)
44,6%
Net cash (debt) / Shareholders' equity
-111,0%
-78,8%
-32,2 p.p.
-108,3%
-2,7 p.p.
-111,0%
-78,8%
-32,2 p.p.
Cash (burn) generation (2)
22.674
(33.566)
-167,6%
57.414
-60,5%
80.088
(54.211)
-247,7%
Adjusted cash(burn) generation without IFRS (3)
26.171
(26.929)
-197,2%
56.766
-53,9%
82.937
(50.274)
-265,0%
- Net Equity including minority interest.
- Cash Generation, measured by the variation in net debt.
- Considers the cash generation (consumption) of projects under equity method accounting.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
L A U N C H E S
In the second quarter of 2024, the Company launched the Bosque Cerejeiras project, located in Jardim das Perdizes. The project features one tower with 96 units of 222 and 293 m² and 4 duplex units of 435 and 568 m², totaling a General Sales Value of R$ 445 million, of which 52.5% pertains to TECNISA's share.
The project's infrastructure is comprehensive, including an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, family space, squash court, beach tennis court, sports bar, and party room.
During the quarter, the Company also launched its first project under the tencasa brand, which focuses on the low-income segment, presenting the Mais Vila Andrade development.
In partnership with Plano&Plano, the project is in the Vila Andrade neighborhood in the Morumbi region, with a Total Sales Value of R$ 210 million, of which tencasa holds a 10% stake.
The project features four towers with 989 units of 2 bedrooms and 32 m² of private area. The infrastructure of the development includes an outdoor pool, barbecue area, playroom, coworking and wellness space, gym, playground, game room, and a rooftop.
For the year-to-date, the launches total R$ 1.238 million.
C O N T R A C T E D S A L E S
Gross Contracted Sales totaled R$ 322.0 million, of which R$ 222.7 million in the TECNISA's share, an increase of 127.9% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 97.7 million) and 22.5% compared to the 1Q24 (R$ 181.8 million). Year to date, the Gross Sales totaled R$ 404.5 million, increase of 84.9% in relation with the 1H23 (R$ 218.8 million).
The Gross Sales Speed, TECNISA's stake, measured by the Gross Sales Over Supply ("SOS") indicator, was 21.8% in the 2Q24, 12.1 p.p. higher than the 2Q23 (9.6%) and 5.1 p.p. in relation to the previous quarter (16.7%). Year to date, the gross SOS increased 10.6 p.p. compared to the same period of the last year, reaching 30.4%.
Gross Contracted Sales (R$ million, 100%)
+108.6%
+166.4%
571
+29.1%
249
322
274
121
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
6
Gross Contracted Sales
(R$ million, % TECNISA)
+84.9%
+127.9%
=
+22.5%
405
182
223
219
98
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
The Cancellations in the period totaled R$ R$ 11.8 million, increase of 38.9% compared to the previous quarter. This increase is primarily due to a legal action in which the Public Prosecutor's Office is challenging the validity of the approvals for the Belaterra development, leading clients to request contract terminations. TECNISA emphasizes that all approvals for the development were duly obtained and is confident in the dismissal of the action. Nevertheless, considering the clients' requests for contract terminations, the Company has made a provision for 100% of the units for terminations and states that it will not commence construction until the matter is resolved.
Therefore, the Net Contracted Sales, TECNISA's share, reached R$ 210.9 million in the quarter, representing an increase of 126.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 93.1 million) and 21.7% rise in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 173.3 million). Year to date, the Net Contracted Sales totaled R$ 384.1 million, increase of 85.2% compared to the 1H23 (R$ 207.4 million).
As consequence, the Net SOS in the 2Q24 was 20.6% compared to 9.2% in 2Q23 and 15.9% in 1Q24. In the first six months of the year, the Net SOS reached 28.9%, increase of 10.1 p.p. compared to the 1H23.
Net Contracted Sales
+111.2%
(R$ million, 100%)
+169.1%
548
+29.9%
310
259
238
115
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
7
Net Contracted Sales (R$ million, % TECNISA)
+126.4%
+85.2%
+21.7%
384
173
211
207
93
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
Contracted Sales
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
vs. 2Q23
vs. 1Q24
vs. 1H23
Gross sales (R$ '000) - 100%
321,996
120,890
166.4%
249,351
29.1%
571,347
273,914
108.6%
Gross sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
222,723
97,668
128.0%
181,777
22.5%
404,500
218,778
84.9%
Cancellations (R$ '000) - 100%
(12,486)
(5,873)
112.6%
(11,016)
13.3%
(23,501)
(14,567)
61.3%
Cancellations (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
(11,835)
(4,536)
160.9%
(8,520)
38.9%
(20,356)
(11,368)
79.1%
Units sold
202
78
159.0%
191
5.8%
393
176
123.3%
Private area sold (m²)
21,755
7,752
180.6%
17,712
22.8%
39,467
18,527
113.0%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - 100%
309,511
115,017
169.1%
238,335
29.9%
547,846
259,347
111.2%
Contracted sales (R$ '000) - % TECNISA
210,888
93,131
126.4%
173,257
21.7%
384,145
207,410
85.2%
L A N D B A N K
The Company's Landbank recorded in 2Q24 a Potential Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 2,821 million, TECNISA's stake, reduction of 20.5% in relation to the previous quarter (R$ 3,500 million) and 35.4% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 4,310 million). The variation in the value of the land portfolio is explained
- by the launch of the Bosque Cerejeiras development in Jardim das Perdizes, and [ii] by the sale of two plots of land in São Paulo - SP. One of the plots, located in the Interlagos region, was sold for R$ 32 million, with payment expected through a financial exchange, with TECNISA retaining a 10% stake via tencasa (TECNISA's brand for the low-income segment). The other plot, located in the Vila Mariana region, was sold for R$ 42 million, with payment expected through a physical exchange.
Variation of Landbank
R$ million)
4
Sale of and
aunches
Ad ustments
4
In line with the Company's strategic focus, 98% of its land is in São Paulo and 96% is focused on the middle and high-income segment (Premium segment).
Geographical Breakdown
Segment Breakdown
(2Q24)
2%
(2Q24)
4%
98%
96%
São Paulo
Ceará
Premium
Flex
At the end of 2Q24, the Company had a potential PSV of R$ 808 million in approved projects and R$ 428 million in the process of obtaining approval permits from the São Paulo City Hall. The lands of the Project of Jardim das Perdizes presented, on June 30, 2024, a PSV of R$ 2,170 million, TECNISA's stake.
I N V E N T O R Y A T M A R K E T V A L U E
TECNISA ended 2Q24 with R$ 1,313 million in inventory at market value, of which R$ 885 million referred to TECNISA's stake. This value represents a reduction of 3.2% compared to the 2Q23 (R$ 914 million), and a decrease of 2.3% in relation to the 1Q24 (R$ 906 million). At the end of this quarter, 99% of the Company's inventory was in São Paulo, strategic focus region, which stands out for its resilience and liquidity.
Geographical Breakdown
Status Breakdown
(2Q24)
1%
(2Q24)
2%
32%
66%
99%
São Paulo
Other States
To initiate
Under construction
Concluded
The table below shows the PSV, usable area, and number of units in inventory for 2Q24, according to the year of launch:
Lauch year
PSV 100% (R$
PSV TCSA%
Usable area
Units
% TCSA PSV
million)
(R$ million)
(m²)
2024
803
421
46,856
348
47.6%
2023
165
165
11,369
44
18.6%
2022
103
93
5,725
62
10.5%
2021
211
175
16,507
368
19.7%
2020
16
16
1,654
6
1.9%
Until 2019
15
15
2,700
19
1.7%
Total
1,313
885
84,810
847
100.0%
Concluded
16
16
2,768
20
1.8%
Under construction
724
490
49,021
703
55.4%
Launched
573
379
33,021
124
42.8%
It's worth mentioning the inventory's variation between the quarters:
Inventory Evolution 1Q24 vs. 2Q24
(R$ million)
-2,3%
The adjustment refers to the decision to retain the units of The Five Hotel, located in Curitiba-PR, for investment purposes. The Company emphasizes that the hotel's occupancy rates have been increasing gradually, with prospects for higher dividends, and therefore has temporarily suspended efforts to sell the asset.
