Strategy
Operating Performance
Financial and Economic Performance
Resumption of launches in Jardim das Perdizes
PSV launched in the 1H24 has already reached R$ 1 billion.
Solid landbank to guide the business plan
R$ 2.8 billion in Company's landbank
Focus on Commercial and Marketing strategy
Increase of 166% in net sales compared to 2Q23
Control of administrative expenses
Profitability of the operation
Backlog Gross Result reaches R$ 216 million
Delivery of Developments
Habite-se for 2 projects, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million
Jardim das Perdizes
L A U N C H
Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo
Bosque Cerejeiras
Launch: May/2024
PSV: R$ 445 million
Share: 52.5%
Typology:
96 units from 222 to 293 m²
4 duplex from 435 to 568 m²
Located in Jardim das Perdizes, the project features comprehensive infrastructure, including both covered and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a squash court, a beach tennis court, a party room and much more.
L A U N C H I N G S O O N
Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo
Reserva Flamboyant
Preliminary PSV: R$ 606 million
Share: 52,5%
Typology:
210 units from 155 to 186 m²
6 duplex from 304 to 365 m²
In a green haven in the heart of São Paulo, the development will ofter a beach tennis court, fitness area, massage room, swimming pools, party room, among other amenities.
G U I D A N C E
Jardim das Perdizes launches for the next 3 years
2024, 2025 and 2026
Launches PSV
Recanto Oliveiras
PSV R$ 583 million
64%
2024
Bosque Cerejeiras
PSV R$ 445 million
Launches of
R$ 1.7 bi
5.3 46%to50%
billion of reais
of gross margin
R$ 2.8 billion, Tecnisa shares
R$5.3billion
2025
2026
Launches of
Launches of
R$ 1.5 bi
R$ 2.1 bi
R$ 0.9 bi - Tecnisa share
R$ 0.8 bi - Tecnisa share
R$ 1.1 bi, Tecnisa share
L A U N C H
Mais Vila Andrade
Launch: June/2024
PSV: R$ 210 million
Share: 10.0 %
Typology: 989 units to 32 m²
Located in Vila Andrade, São Paulo, this project is developed in partnership with Plano&Plano. It features four towers and offers amenities including a swimming pool, barbecue area, playroom, coworking space, wellness area, gym, playground, game room, and a rooftop.
L A N D B A N K
Solidity to carry out Company's strategy, % TCSA
Variation of Landbank
R$ 2.8 billion Potencial Sales Value in
(R$ million)
Company's landbank, R$ 2.2 billion on Jardim
das Perdizes.
Approved projects
R$ 808 million
Projects under approval
R$ 428 million
C O M M E R C I A L A N D M A R K E T I N G S T R A T E G Y
Comercial Performance, 100% participation
R$ 322 million in Gross Sales for the second quarter of 2024, with a sales velocity of 24.6%, representing an increase of 14.3 p.p. compared to 2Q23.
+166.4% increase compared to 2Q23
Sales over Supply (SoS)
30,2%
24,6%
21,2%
571
17,0%
10,3%
322
274
249
121
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
O P E R A T I O N R E N T A B I L I T Y
Backlog Gross Profit 1
Backlog Gross Profit reaches R$ 216 million in the 2Q24, increase of 52.3% compared to 2T23.
62
Jardim das Perdizes
Other projects
Total
(R$ million, Tecnisa share)
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
+R$ 37 million
216
179
124
142
93
+
86
92
=
80
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1 Includesprojects consolidatedby equity method
