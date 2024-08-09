August, 09th, 2024

E A R N I N G S

P R E S E N TAT I O N

2 Q 2 4

A G E N D A

Strategy

Operating Performance

Financial and Economic Performance

S T R A T E G I C D R I V E R S

1

2

3

4

5

6

Resumption of launches in Jardim das Perdizes

PSV launched in the 1H24 has already reached R$ 1 billion.

Solid landbank to guide the business plan

R$ 2.8 billion in Company's landbank

Focus on Commercial and Marketing strategy

Increase of 166% in net sales compared to 2Q23

Control of administrative expenses

Profitability of the operation

Backlog Gross Result reaches R$ 216 million

Delivery of Developments

Habite-se for 2 projects, totaling a PSV of R$ 304 million

Jardim das Perdizes

L A U N C H

Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo

Bosque Cerejeiras

Launch: May/2024

PSV: R$ 445 million

Share: 52.5%

Typology:

96 units from 222 to 293 m²

4 duplex from 435 to 568 m²

Located in Jardim das Perdizes, the project features comprehensive infrastructure, including both covered and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a squash court, a beach tennis court, a party room and much more.

L A U N C H I N G S O O N

Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo

Reserva Flamboyant

Preliminary PSV: R$ 606 million

Share: 52,5%

Typology:

210 units from 155 to 186 m²

6 duplex from 304 to 365 m²

In a green haven in the heart of São Paulo, the development will ofter a beach tennis court, fitness area, massage room, swimming pools, party room, among other amenities.

G U I D A N C E

Jardim das Perdizes launches for the next 3 years

2024, 2025 and 2026

Launches PSV

Recanto Oliveiras

PSV R$ 583 million

64%

2024

Bosque Cerejeiras

PSV R$ 445 million

Launches of

R$ 1.7 bi

5.3 46%to50%

billion of reais

of gross margin

R$ 2.8 billion, Tecnisa shares

R$5.3billion

2025

2026

Launches of

Launches of

R$ 1.5 bi

R$ 2.1 bi

R$ 0.9 bi - Tecnisa share

R$ 0.8 bi - Tecnisa share

R$ 1.1 bi, Tecnisa share

L A U N C H

Mais Vila Andrade

Launch: June/2024

PSV: R$ 210 million

Share: 10.0 %

Typology: 989 units to 32 m²

Located in Vila Andrade, São Paulo, this project is developed in partnership with Plano&Plano. It features four towers and offers amenities including a swimming pool, barbecue area, playroom, coworking space, wellness area, gym, playground, game room, and a rooftop.

L A N D B A N K

Solidity to carry out Company's strategy, % TCSA

Variation of Landbank

R$ 2.8 billion Potencial Sales Value in

(R$ million)

Company's landbank, R$ 2.2 billion on Jardim

das Perdizes.

Approved projects

R$ 808 million

Projects under approval

R$ 428 million

C O M M E R C I A L A N D M A R K E T I N G S T R A T E G Y

Comercial Performance, 100% participation

R$ 322 million in Gross Sales for the second quarter of 2024, with a sales velocity of 24.6%, representing an increase of 14.3 p.p. compared to 2Q23.

+166.4% increase compared to 2Q23

Sales over Supply (SoS)

30,2%

24,6%

21,2%

571

17,0%

10,3%

322

274

249

121

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

O P E R A T I O N R E N T A B I L I T Y

Backlog Gross Profit 1

Backlog Gross Profit reaches R$ 216 million in the 2Q24, increase of 52.3% compared to 2T23.

62

Jardim das Perdizes

Other projects

Total

(R$ million, Tecnisa share)

(R$ million)

(R$ million)

+R$ 37 million

216

179

124

142

93

+

86

92

=

80

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1 Includesprojects consolidatedby equity method

