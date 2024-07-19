Tecnisa SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the real estate sector. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, construction, leasing, management, purchase and sale of residential and commercial real estate properties and lands. In addition, the Company offers consulting services related to real estate market. The Company develops, sells and builds residential and commercial projects with an integrated business model. The Company operates from the land acquisition until financing part of its customers. In addition, the Company offers consulting services related to real estate market. It operates in the Brazilian market. The Company focuses on the region of Sao Paulo (main market), followed by Brasilia and Curitiba.