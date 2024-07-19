Tecnisa S A : Fato Relevante - Mudança de Auditor Independente
July 19, 2024 at 05:35 pm EDT
TECNISA S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ n° 08.065.557/0001-12
NIRE 35.300.331.613
FATO RELEVANTE
A TECNISA S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: TCSA3) comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em atendimento ao artigo 28 da Resolução CVM nº 23, de 25 de fevereiro de 2021, que o Conselho de Administração aprovou, em 11 de Julho de 2024, a substituição da Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("Deloitte") pela PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda ("PWC") para prestação de serviços de auditoria independente de suas demonstrações financeiras, a partir do segundo trimestre de 2024. A substituição decorre de desacordo comercial, tendo sido obtida a anuência da Deloitte.
São Paulo, 19 de julho de 2024
A N D E R S O N L U I S H I R A O K A
DIRETOR FINANCEIRO E DE RELAÇÕES COM INVESTIDORES
Tecnisa SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the real estate sector. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, construction, leasing, management, purchase and sale of residential and commercial real estate properties and lands. In addition, the Company offers consulting services related to real estate market. The Company develops, sells and builds residential and commercial projects with an integrated business model. The Company operates from the land acquisition until financing part of its customers. In addition, the Company offers consulting services related to real estate market. It operates in the Brazilian market. The Company focuses on the region of Sao Paulo (main market), followed by Brasilia and Curitiba.