TECNISA S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ n° 08.065.557/0001-12

NIRE 35.300.331.613

FATO RELEVANTE

A TECNISA S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: TCSA3) comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em atendimento ao artigo 28 da Resolução CVM nº 23, de 25 de fevereiro de 2021, que o Conselho de Administração aprovou, em 11 de Julho de 2024, a substituição da Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("Deloitte") pela PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda ("PWC") para prestação de serviços de auditoria independente de suas demonstrações financeiras, a partir do segundo trimestre de 2024. A substituição decorre de desacordo comercial, tendo sido obtida a anuência da Deloitte.

São Paulo, 19 de julho de 2024

A N D E R S O N L U I S H I R A O K A

DIRETOR FINANCEIRO E DE RELAÇÕES COM INVESTIDORES

F A T O R E L E V A N T E - M U D A N Ç A D E A U D I T O R

1

