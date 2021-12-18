Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tecnoglass Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC.

(TGLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/18/2021 | 07:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (“Tecnoglass” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TGLS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tecnoglass is the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research on December 9, 2021, titled: “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg alleges in the report that: “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.” Based on this report, shares of Tecnoglass fell sharply on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TECNOGLASS INC.
12/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with Los..
BU
12/17TECNOGLASS : Disputes Allegations in Short Seller Report and Remains Committed to Transpar..
PU
12/17TECNOGLASS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/17Tecnoglass Refutes Short-Seller Hinednburg Research's Allegations; Affirms 2021 Guidanc..
MT
12/17Tecnoglass Disputes Allegations in Short Seller Report and Remains Committed to Transpa..
AQ
12/17Tecnoglass Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
12/16TECNOGLASS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on B..
BU
12/15Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
12/14INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tecnoglass Inc...
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECNOGLASS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 97,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 1 154 M 1 154 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TECNOGLASS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tecnoglass Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNOGLASS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,21 $
Average target price 35,80 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Daes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Santiago Giraldo Chief Financial Officer
Allen Lorne Weil Non-Executive Chairman
Christian T. Daes Chief Operating Officer & Director
Martha L. Byorum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOGLASS INC.250.36%1 154
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN56.16%34 822
ASSA ABLOY AB31.36%32 504
MASCO CORPORATION21.01%16 224
TREX COMPANY, INC.53.62%14 805
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.88.26%14 713