Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tecnoglass Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC.

(TGLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/31/2021 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. ("Tecnoglass" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TGLS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tecnoglass is the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research on December 9, 2021, titled: "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." Hindenburg alleges in the report that: "Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question." Based on this report, shares of Tecnoglass fell sharply on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com 

www.schallfirm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-tecnoglass-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301452136.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TECNOGLASS INC.
02:31pONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc...
PR
12/23INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with ..
BU
12/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with Los..
BU
12/17TECNOGLASS : Disputes Allegations in Short Seller Report and Remains Committed to Transpar..
PU
12/17TECNOGLASS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/17Tecnoglass Refutes Short-Seller Hinednburg Research's Allegations; Affirms 2021 Guidanc..
MT
12/17Tecnoglass Disputes Allegations in Short Seller Report and Remains Committed to Transpa..
AQ
12/17Tecnoglass Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
12/16TECNOGLASS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on B..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECNOGLASS INC.
More recommendations