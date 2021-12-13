Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tecnoglass Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC.

(TGLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tecnoglass Inc. - TGLS

12/13/2021 | 11:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGLS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tecnoglass and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report on Tecnoglass entitled "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." The Hindenburg report described a series of red flags associated with Tecnoglass. Citing a "months-long investigation [that] has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades," Hindenburg claimed to have "identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."

On this news, Tecnoglass's stock price fell $12.14 per share, or 36.02%, to close at $21.56 per share on December 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tecnoglass-inc---tgls-301443728.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TECNOGLASS INC.
12/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tecno..
PR
12/13TECNOGLASS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tecnoglass Inc. on Behalf ..
BU
12/10Tecnoglass Slips Nearly 12% Amid Heavy Trading Volume, 2021 Outlook Revision
MT
12/10Sidoti Upgrades Tecnoglass to Buy Rating From Neutral, Keeps Price Target at $34
MT
12/10TGLS INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Tecnoglass Inc. ..
PR
12/10TECNOGLASS : Provides Business Update and Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook - Form 8..
PU
12/10TECNOGLASS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/10Tecnoglass Revises Full-Year 2021 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
12/09Tecnoglass Provides Business Update and Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook
GL
12/09SOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop, Lucid, Digital World, Technoglass Lead Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECNOGLASS INC.
More recommendations