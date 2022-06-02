Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tecnoglass Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC.

(TGLS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.12 USD   +2.55%
05:02pTecnoglass Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.065/Share, Payable July 29 to Shareholders of Record on June 30
MT
04:42pTECNOGLASS : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:16pTecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tecnoglass : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

Barranquilla, Colombia - June 2, 2022 - Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, or $0.26 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 3.5 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo

CFO

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Disclaimer

Tecnoglass Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECNOGLASS INC.
05:02pTecnoglass Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.065/Share, Payable July 29 to Shareholder..
MT
04:42pTECNOGLASS : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:16pTecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
07:02aTecnoglass to Attend the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
07:02aTecnoglass to Attend the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
06/01Tecnoglass to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on June 6, 2022
GL
05/23Tecnoglass to Attend the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Confere..
GL
05/10TECNOGLASS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/09TECNOGLASS INC.(NYSE : TGLS) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Tecnoglass' Price Target to $33 from $30, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECNOGLASS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 597 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 56,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 028 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart TECNOGLASS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tecnoglass Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNOGLASS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,57 $
Average target price 30,83 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Daes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Santiago Giraldo Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Allen Lorne Weil Non-Executive Chairman
Christian T. Daes Chief Operating Officer & Director
Martha L. Byorum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOGLASS INC.-18.06%1 028
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-11.61%30 370
ASSA ABLOY AB-13.79%26 866
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED2.54%13 155
MASCO CORPORATION-19.27%13 135
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-13.21%11 215