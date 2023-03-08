Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tecnoglass Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC.

(TGLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52:09 2023-03-08 am EST
41.15 USD   -1.31%
10:37aTecnoglass : March 2023 General Investor Presentation
PU
03/03B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass' Price Target to $49 From $43 After Higher-Than-Expected Q4 Results, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/03Raymond James Adjusts Tecnoglass Price Target to $47 From $42, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Tecnoglass : March 2023 General Investor Presentation

03/08/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

50 United Nations- New York, U.S.

Tecnoglass (TGLS) Investor Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This presentation (including any information which has been or may be supplied in writing or orally in connection herewith or in connection with any further inquiries, this "Presentation") contains information regarding Tecnoglass Inc. and its subsidiaries, as applicable, where it holds a direct or indirect interest (together "Tecnoglass" or the "Company") that is confidential and proprietary to the Company. We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. You should not definitively rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise. By participating in this Presentation, each participant agrees to the terms hereof, as follows: Each participant will and will cause its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, advisors and representatives to use the information contained in this Presentation only to evaluate the proposed transaction in respect of the Company and may not communicate, reproduce, distribute or disclose it to any other person, or refer to it publicly, in whole or in part at any time except with our prior written consent. If you are not the intended recipient of this document, please delete and destroy all copies immediately.

Neither the Company nor any of its representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation, and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation, whether as to the past or the future. Only those representations and warranties that are made in a definitive written agreement relating to a transaction in respect of the Company, when and if executed, and subject to any limitations and restrictions as may be specified in such definitive agreement, shall have any legal effect.

This Presentation does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate a potential transaction in respect of the Company, and any person participating in this Presentation should conduct its own independent investigation andanalysis.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. including statements regarding future financial performance. future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic. business. competitive and/or regulatory factors. and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks. uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further. investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to. and expressly disclaims any obligation to. update or alter its forward-looking statements. whether as a result of new information. future events. changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Financial Presentation

Certain of the financial information contained herein is unaudited and does not conform to SEC Regulation S-X. Furthermore. it includes EBITDA (earnings before interest. taxes depreciation and amortization) which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933. as amended. Accordingly, such information may be materially different when presented in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tecnoglass believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the ability of Tecnoglass to meet capital expenditures and working capital requirements and otherwise meet its obligations as they become due. EBITDA was derived by taking earnings before interest. taxes. depreciation and amortization as adjusted for certain one-timenon-recurring items and exclusions.

No offer or solicitation

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. nor shall there be any sale. issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. asamended.

2

Tecnoglass at a Glance

Overview

Key Stats

$717 MM

2022 Revenue

~19%

2012 - 2022 Revenue CAGR

~37%

2022 Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Margin

~29%

2012 - 2022

Adjusted EBITDA(1) CAGR

Leading Position in U.S. Market

U.S. End Market Mix

4%

SF Residential

FY Total

U.S.

FY Total U.S. 45%

Multi-Family/

Revenues

LatAm/Other

55% Revenues

Commercial

96%

Six Strategic Brands

Tecnoglass is a leading architectural glass manufacturer with vertically

integrated operations under one roof

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-recurring and non-cash expenses mainly associated with non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses, non-recurring professional fees and other non-core

3

items, and include the proportional contribution of the Company's joint venture with Saint-Gobain.

Global Leader in Architectural Glass and Windows

Supplying Architectural Glass Products to Landmark Properties in the U.S. and Latin America

Leading manufacturer, distributor and installer

of high-spec architectural glass and windows

for residential and commercial applications

50 United Nations Plaza

Parcel N

South Miami Dade

Residential Project

Global presence with leadership position in

U.S. market

35+ year track record of product innovation

and reputation for quality

Broad portfolio of products specified across a

well-diversified base of over 1,000 customers

Vertically integrated, state-of‐the‐art

manufacturing complex with significant

recent capital investments

Strategic, cost-efficient business model

providing a significant structural competitive

advantage and high barriers to entry

Highly skilled, loyal employee base led by an

experienced management team

Double-digit organic growth track record

with industry-leading margins

New York, NY

Ernst &Young

Cleveland,OH

FordhamUniversity

New York, NY

Residential Project

Florida, U.S.

Washington,DC

Bahaia Centro

Santa Marta,Colombia

WaterwaySquare

Houston, TX

HotelMarriott

Aruba, Aruba

Cultural Arts CenterFlorida, U.S. Miami, FL

Residential Project

El Dorado Airport

Bogotá,Colombia

Florida, U.S.

Residential Project

LaSalle School of Business

Florida, U.S.

Philadelphia, PA

Brickell City Centre

Wyly Theatre

Miami, FL

Dallas, TX

Residential Project

W Hotel

Santo DomingoAirport

Via 57 West

Ft. Lauderdale,FL

Santo Domingo,

New York,NY

Florida, U.S.

Dominican Republic

4

Built-to-Suit Innovative Products Pacing Ahead of Evolving Industry Trends

Tecnoglass' High-Quality Products and Exceptional Customer Service Allow it to Better Serve Customers and Support Organic Growth for Each of Our End Markets

Residential Multi-Family & Single-Family:

High performance energy-efficientLow-E and impact-resistant Windows and Doors that satisfies the most demanding construction and architectural standards of security, strength and durability.

Our main trademarks are Prestige, Elite and Multimax by ESWINDOWS.

Commercial Markets:

Curtain Wall Systems:

Freestanding exterior wall covering, typically non-structural, meant to protect the building against air and water penetration.

Windows and Doors:

Custom-designed according to specific needs of the customer, with special features such as blast resistant, hurricane resistant and thermally broken.

Architectural Glass Products:

Soft coat glass, laminated/Insu-laminated glass, insulated glass, silk-screened glass, bent glass and digital print glass.

Aluminum Products:

Bars, plates, profiles, rods and tubes used

primarily in the

manufacture of

architectural glass settings, including windows, doors, spatial separators and similar products.

Storefronts, Railings, Louvers and Interiors

  • Tecnoglass has earned the Miami-DadeCounty Notice of Acceptance, one of the most demanding certificates in the industry and a requirement to market hurricane-resistant glass in Florida
  • NFRC (National Fenestration Rating Council) Energy Efficient Products.
  • FBC (Florida Building Code) Hurricane protection products

11

Disclaimer

Tecnoglass Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
