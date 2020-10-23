Log in
Tecnoglass Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Friday, November 6, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (10:00 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) to review the Company’s results.

Webcast and Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6725 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13712052. The playback can be accessed through February 6, 2021.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state- of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 1000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for more than 80% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 United Nations Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Investor Relations:
Santiago Giraldo
Chief Financial Officer
305-503-9062
investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

