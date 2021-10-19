Log in
    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
Tecnotree Oyj : Dubai Sports Council (DSC) Signs an Exclusive Technology Partnership Agreement with Tecnotree

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
Dubai, UAE, Tecnotree, a leading global provider of technology solutions for Digital Service Providers, announced today at GITEX Global (the undisputed tech event for the last 40 years) that Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has selected Tecnotree as DSC's exclusive technology and ecosystem partner. The agreement was signed today by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, in the presence of HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Head of the UAE Digital Government and Director General of Digital Dubai and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council as well as dignitaries from Du, Etisalat and others. As part of the multi-year contract, Tecnotree will provide its B2B2X platform, Tecnotree MomentsTM, that uses a 5G enabled marketplace and will automate DSC's IT infrastructure and processes to deliver a new age of multi-experience to sports fans as well as ecosystem players, including event organisers, sporting venues, equipment providers, devices, coaches and more.

Tecnotree MomentsTM is a unique new technology platform that will enable the monetization of Over-The-Top (OTT) services for digital service providers, accelerating growth in their markets. DSC develops and organizes holistic sports events across Dubai and has chosen Tecnotree Moments to automate infrastructure and processes that will streamline event ticketing, e-sports tournament leagues, high-quality video streaming with minimum latency, coaching and training subscriptions, gym and spa subscriptions, and sponsor management.

His excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb said: "We are pleased to sign this exclusive partnership agreement with Tecnotree, our prestigious digital partner. In recent years, we have seen technology substantially increase its presence in the world of sports, and even bigger changes are on the way with the digitalisation of sports and emergence of various technologies".

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation commented "DSC and Tecnotree partnership is an extremely exciting opportunity and heralds a new era where the market is changing at an accelerated pace. It endorses our strategy & vision around the convergence of sports and technology and the emergence of new digitally connected ecosystems around sports. By bringing digital identity, subscription, and partner lifecycle management capabilities onto our state-of-the-art Tecnotree Moments platform, we can help DSC accelerate revenue growth, while also providing an enhanced and seamless experience for consumers to enjoy the new partner economy that we plan to co-create."

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 62,6 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net income 2021 18,1 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net cash 2021 32,1 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 418 M 485 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 688
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart TECNOTREE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Tecnotree Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNOTREE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,38 €
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Priyesh Ranjan Chief Financial Officer
Neil Mcleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Anders Fornander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOTREE OYJ96.31%485
ORACLE CORPORATION47.36%263 828
SAP SE16.56%171 065
SERVICENOW, INC.21.04%132 001
DOCUSIGN, INC.21.32%53 055
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.52%38 090